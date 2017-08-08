3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane

by Rob Curry, KHQ News Producer
The realistic-looking replica gun found at the scene The realistic-looking replica gun found at the scene

The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am.

K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard.

 Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located. The victim was able to identify the juveniles as the subjects involved.

Officer Craig Hamilton says K-9 Ciro played a large role in arresting the three suspects and finding evidence. "The dogs have the ability to smell much better than us so we use them as a tool to locate bad guys who commit crimes," Hamilton says.

Spokane Police are asking anyone who lives in that neighborhood who saw anything to please call Crime Check if you find any evidence on your property or 9-1-1 if you see anything out of the ordinary.

The three juveniles were booked on multiple charges, including attempted armed robbery and felony assault. SPD is investigating if this incident is related to a previous robbery incident involving similar circumstances.

