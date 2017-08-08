Cafe charges men 18% more to reflect gender pay gap - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cafe charges men 18% more to reflect gender pay gap

A cafe in Melbourne, Australia has caused quite the stir around the world for how what they're doing to highlight the gender pay gap.

After a 2016 report from Australia's Workplace Equality Agency showed that on average, the full-time base salary for women across all industries is 17.7 percent less than men, the cafe called "Handsome Her," decided it was only fair to charge men 18% more.

A photo of the sign standing near the entrance to the cafe describing the house rules was posted on Twitter and quickly drew support and criticism.

"Would LOVE everyone's thoughts on this. My friends cafe in Brunswick, Handsome Her - is for women by women AND an has a 18% gender tax!"

The cafe describes themselves as a space "by women, for women" on the board... and along with the rules that women get priority seating and respect goes both way, rule #2 reads, "Men will be charged an 18% premium to reflect the gender pay gap (2016) which is donated to a women's service."


The owner of the cafe says the tax isn't being imposed and is voluntary.

The cafe has since responded on their Facebook page saying in part... "In three days we have opened the cafe, withstood a social media storm, hosted a joyously entertaining trivia night for a fabulous women's network and gotten Australia talking about the long forgotten gender pay gap. Thank you to everybody for coming along for the ride."

