UPDATE: London Police arrest man they suspect pushed woman in front of bus

UPDATE: London Police arrest man they suspect pushed woman in front of bus

LONDON -

UPDATE: 

British police searching for a jogger who knocked a woman into the path of a bus say they have arrested a man.

London's Metropolitan Police force says the man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Earlier this week police released surveillance camera footage of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge.

It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting the woman, who suffered minor injuries.

Police say Thursday's arrest followed a "good response" from the public to the video.

The arrested man has not been charged and his name has not been released.

Previous Coverage: 

British police are looking for a jogger who back in May pushed a woman onto the road, nearly missing a passing bus.

CCTV footage shows the man knocking the 33-year-old woman on Putney Bridge in London, and a bus driver swerving to avoid hitting her. Police said the victim was put in "extreme danger" and that had it not been for the driver's quick reaction she would have sustained serious injury.

According to the metropolitan police, the bus stopped and passengers helped the woman.

Police said the man ran the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later but he did not acknowledge the woman when she tried to speak to him.

An appeal was launched Monday for witnesses or anyone who recognizes the jogger in the footage.

    •   