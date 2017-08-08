David Letterman coming back to TV

Late-night talk show legend David Letterman is returning to television, but this time to Netflix.

The streaming video service announced Tuesday that Letterman has signed on to do a six-episode talk show that will premiere next year.

Since retiring in 2015 after 33 years on two networks, the 69-year-old's only other TV job has been hosting an episode of National Geographic Channel's "Years of Living Dangerously."

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement. “Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

The series does not have a name yet, but we know Letterman will conduct on in-depth interview with a guest per hour-long episode and will appear in segments produced outside a studio setting.

Since leaving CBS in May 2015, Letterman has largely retreated to his home in Montana.