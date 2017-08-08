David Letterman coming back to TV

David Letterman coming back to TVPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane
3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard. Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard. Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.>>
Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel
Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated.">>
Community rallies to raise funds for young boys whose mom was struck by lightning
Community rallies to raise funds for young boys whose mom was struck by lightning
KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old. Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.>>
KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old. Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.>>
Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen
Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated.">>
Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash
Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.>>
Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody
Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim. Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon. When they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim. Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon. When they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane
3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard. Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard. Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.>>
David Letterman coming back to TV
David Letterman coming back to TV
LOS ANGELES - Late-night talk show legend David Letterman is returning to television, but this time to Netflix. The streaming video service announced Tuesday that Letterman has signed on to do a six-episode talk show that will premiere next year. Since retiring in 2015 after 33 years on two networks, the 69-year-old's only other TV job has been hosting an episode of National Geographic Channel's "Years of Living Dangerously.">>
LOS ANGELES - Late-night talk show legend David Letterman is returning to television, but this time to Netflix. The streaming video service announced Tuesday that Letterman has signed on to do a six-episode talk show that will premiere next year. Since retiring in 2015 after 33 years on two networks, the 69-year-old's only other TV job has been hosting an episode of National Geographic Channel's "Years of Living Dangerously.">>
WATCH: London police searching for jogger who pushed woman in front of bus
WATCH: London police searching for jogger who pushed woman in front of bus
LONDON - British police are looking for a jogger who back in May pushed a woman onto the road, nearly missing a passing bus. CCTV footage shows the man knocking the 33-year-old woman on Putney Bridge in London, and a bus driver swerving to avoid hitting her. Police said the victim was put in "extreme danger" and that had it not been for the driver's quick reaction she would have sustained serious injury.>>
LONDON - British police are looking for a jogger who back in May pushed a woman onto the road, nearly missing a passing bus. CCTV footage shows the man knocking the 33-year-old woman on Putney Bridge in London, and a bus driver swerving to avoid hitting her. Police said the victim was put in "extreme danger" and that had it not been for the driver's quick reaction she would have sustained serious injury.>>
Cafe charges men 18% more to reflect gender pay gap
Cafe charges men 18% more to reflect gender pay gap
KHQ.COM - A cafe in Melbourne, Australia has caused quite the stir around the world for how what they're doing to highlight the gender pay gap. After a 2016 report from Australia's Workplace Equality Agency showed that on average, the full-time base salary for women across all industries is 17.7 percent less than men, the cafe called "Handsome Her," decided it was only fair to charge men 18% more.>>
KHQ.COM - A cafe in Melbourne, Australia has caused quite the stir around the world for how what they're doing to highlight the gender pay gap. After a 2016 report from Australia's Workplace Equality Agency showed that on average, the full-time base salary for women across all industries is 17.7 percent less than men, the cafe called "Handsome Her," decided it was only fair to charge men 18% more.>>
Spokane Police hold hiring workshops in hopes of drawing more officers
Spokane Police hold hiring workshops in hopes of drawing more officers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have a simple message: they need help patrolling the street and keeping you safe. Property crime keeps growing and the police department doesn't have enough officers to fight it. According to the Spokane Police Department's June crime report, property crime is up 52 percent for residential burglary, 64 percent for garage thefts and 17 percent for stolen cars.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have a simple message: they need help patrolling the street and keeping you safe. Property crime keeps growing and the police department doesn't have enough officers to fight it. According to the Spokane Police Department's June crime report, property crime is up 52 percent for residential burglary, 64 percent for garage thefts and 17 percent for stolen cars.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 7th
Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 7th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 7th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 7th.>>
Community steps in to help mom whose generator was stolen
Community steps in to help mom whose generator was stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was struggling to figure out what her back-up plan would be if the power went out after her generator was stolen from her garage. That’s because her special needs daughter has medical equipment that needs electricity to run. But, on Monday, the community and companies stepped in to help.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was struggling to figure out what her back-up plan would be if the power went out after her generator was stolen from her garage. That’s because her special needs daughter has medical equipment that needs electricity to run. But, on Monday, the community and companies stepped in to help.>>
Community rallies to raise funds for young boys whose mom was struck by lightning
Community rallies to raise funds for young boys whose mom was struck by lightning
KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old. Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.>>
KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old. Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.>>
Spokane Valley mother turns coupon collecting into help for students in need
Spokane Valley mother turns coupon collecting into help for students in need
SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a mom’s coupon collecting and bargain hunting has grown into so much more. Spokane Valley resident Leslie Webster has been putting together bags of school supplies for Spokane families struggling to make ends meet, hoping that she can make a difference in their lives.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a mom’s coupon collecting and bargain hunting has grown into so much more. Spokane Valley resident Leslie Webster has been putting together bags of school supplies for Spokane families struggling to make ends meet, hoping that she can make a difference in their lives.>>
Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody
Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim. Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon. When they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim. Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon. When they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car.>>