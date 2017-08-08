Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in north Spokane

Deputies are on scene of a car vs. motorcycle crash near Highway 2 and Farwell.

Deputy Mark Gregory told KHQ witnesses said told deputies on scene the motorcyclist was traveling recklessly on Farwell at a high rate of speed. Preliminary information is that the gold Mustang was exiting Highway 2 and turning eastbound on Farwell and the motorcyclist collided with the rear-end of the Mustang.

We are told the motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Mustang also has serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Interview with Officer Gregory at the scene of the accident near Mead on Farwell Road. pic.twitter.com/A2JdhPwZNe — Brett Pantier (@PantierB) August 8, 2017

Avoid the area if you can as it will be closed for several hours while deputies investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.