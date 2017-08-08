PHOTO: Woman nearly runs into mama bear with cubs in N. Idaho

A woman in N. Idaho says she nearly ran into a mama bear and her cubs and she has a photo to prove it.



Shenay Tye-Coreage says she was near the Ponderosa Golf Course when she spotted the bear in the street. She sent us a photo of the bear with her cubs just feet away in the bushes.



Fish and Game say they haven't heard any reports of people running into this particular bear but if you live nearby, they say you should still keep an eye out and make sure to get rid of any food that could be sitting outside your home.



