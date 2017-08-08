2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho -

Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died.

Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.

The boys were swimming in the Pend Oreille River with their mother on Tuesday when 17-year-old Isaac began to struggle and panic, the Bonner County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say the mother jumped in to help Isaac but was going under herself because of his struggles. Michael tried to rescue his brother after their mother went back to shore to call for help. Other people in the area heard the mother's cries for help, and they were able to find Isaac, bring him to shore and begin CPR.

While the resuscitation efforts on the teen were underway, members of the Bonner County Dive Team found Michael's body in six to seven feet of water. Life-saving efforts were immediately started, but Michael wasn't breathing and died at the scene.

Isaac was on life support, but was taken off of it on Friday and later passed away. Our thoughts are with his family. 

