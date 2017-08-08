Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace

Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in WallacePosted: Updated:
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated.">>
Community rallies to raise funds for young boys whose mom was struck by lightning
KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old. Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.>>
Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated.">>
3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard. Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.>>
Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.>>
Rare pink dolphin swims in La. shipping canal
HACKBERRY, La. - A rare dolphin surfaced near Louisiana's gulf coast. "Pinky", a rare pink dolphin, leapt from the waters of a Louisiana shipping channel over the weekend. The dolphin has been spotted over the years, but this appears to be the clearest image of the creature out of the water. The shipping channel connects Lake Charles to the Gulf of Mexico.>>
Trump warns North Korea of 'fire and fury'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.>>
Cops: Man kicks girl for picking up Chuck E. Cheese's tokens
ATTLEBORO,Mass. - A Rhode Island man has been accused of knocking a 6-year-old girl out of his way when she tried to help him pick up tokens he dropped at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Massachusetts. Police say 53-year-old Daniel Lafayette, of North Smithfield, told them the girl was trying to steal his tokens at the Attleboro entertainment center and restaurant.>>
Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace
WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant they recently executed yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana. Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home.>>
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in north Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - Deputies are on scene of a car vs. motorcycle crash near Highway 2 and Farwell. Deputy Mark Gregory told KHQ witnesses said told deputies on scene the motorcyclist was traveling recklessly on Farwell at a high rate of speed. Preliminary information is that the gold Mustang was exiting Highway 2 and turning eastbound on Farwell and the motorcyclist collided with the rear-end of the Mustang.>>
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Accused burglar doesn't flush toilet, leaves DNA for police
VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - Investigators say a suspect accused of burglarizing a Southern California home took a bathroom break and left DNA evidence in the toilet that led to his arrest. Detective Tim Lohman of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office says the suspect did not flush during the October break-in in the city of Thousand Oaks. He says that allowed investigators to collect evidence to conduct a DNA profile.>>
PHOTO: Woman nearly runs into mama bear with cubs in N. Idaho
KHQ.COM - A woman in N. Idaho says she nearly ran into a mama bear and her cubs and she has a photo to prove it. Shenay Tye-Coreage says she was near the Ponderosa Golf Course when she spotted the bear in the street. She sent us a photo of the bear with her cubs just feet away in the bushes. Fish and Game say they haven't heard any reports of people running into this particular bear but if you live nearby...>>
3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard. Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.>>
David Letterman coming back to TV
LOS ANGELES - Late-night talk show legend David Letterman is returning to television, but this time to Netflix. The streaming video service announced Tuesday that Letterman has signed on to do a six-episode talk show that will premiere next year. Since retiring in 2015 after 33 years on two networks, the 69-year-old's only other TV job has been hosting an episode of National Geographic Channel's "Years of Living Dangerously.">>
