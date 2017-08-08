Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a recently executed search warrant yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana.

Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home. When he arrived, the deputy noticed a strong smell of marijuana. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found an indoor grow operation and seized 181 marijuana plants with a street value of $452,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Drug paraphernalia and several firearms were also seized.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Umberto M. Caron for Manufacturing of Marijuana, Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Several charges are still pending.