Rare pink dolphin swims in La. shipping canal

KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old. Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.