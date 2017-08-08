Rare pink dolphin swims in La. shipping canal

Rare pink dolphin swims in La. shipping canalPosted: Updated:
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated.">>
Community rallies to raise funds for young boys whose mom was struck by lightning
KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old. Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.>>
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in north Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - Deputies are on scene of a car vs. motorcycle crash near Highway 2 and Farwell. Deputy Mark Gregory told KHQ witnesses said told deputies on scene the motorcyclist was traveling recklessly on Farwell at a high rate of speed. Preliminary information is that the gold Mustang was exiting Highway 2 and turning eastbound on Farwell and the motorcyclist collided with the rear-end of the Mustang.>>
Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace
WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant they recently executed yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana. Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home.>>
Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated.">>
Spokane Police searching for missing man with dementia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are looking for a man with dementia who was last seen in northwest Spokane. Gary Lemon was last seen in the area of 5800 W. Rifle Club Road near Westgate Park between Downriver Golf Course and Riverside State Park. He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow checkered shirt with dark colored shorts. He is 5'10"/170 lbs. with gray hair. If seen, please call Crime Check at 456-2233>>
Disney launching new streaming service; ESPN following suit
NEW YORK(AP) - Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies in 2019 as it navigates a changing media landscape. It will also launch an ESPN sports app in early 2018. The Disney app will be the exclusive source for streaming animated and live-action Disney and Pixar movies, starting with 2019 releases like "Toy Story 4" and the sequel to "Frozen.">>
Man charged with vehicular homicide after running over woman in downtown knew brakes were not working properly
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of running over and killing a woman at the intersection of 3rd and Division on Monday told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents. Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the red light at Third Avenue.>>
Glen Campbell, superstar entertainer of 1960s and '70s, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died. He was 81.>>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died. He was 81. Campbell's publicist Sandy Brokaw says the singer died Tuesday morning in Nashville. No cause was immediately given. Campbell announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and that it was in its early stages at that time.
Trump warns North Korea of 'fire and fury'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says that North Korea "had best not make any more threats to the United States" or "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.>>
Rare pink dolphin swims in La. shipping canal
HACKBERRY, La. - A rare dolphin surfaced near Louisiana's gulf coast. "Pinky", a rare pink dolphin, leapt from the waters of a Louisiana shipping channel over the weekend. The dolphin has been spotted over the years, but this appears to be the clearest image of the creature out of the water. The shipping channel connects Lake Charles to the Gulf of Mexico.>>
Cops: Man kicks girl for picking up Chuck E. Cheese's tokens
ATTLEBORO,Mass. - A Rhode Island man has been accused of knocking a 6-year-old girl out of his way when she tried to help him pick up tokens he dropped at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Massachusetts. Police say 53-year-old Daniel Lafayette, of North Smithfield, told them the girl was trying to steal his tokens at the Attleboro entertainment center and restaurant.>>
Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace
WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant they recently executed yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana. Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home.>>
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in north Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - Deputies are on scene of a car vs. motorcycle crash near Highway 2 and Farwell. Deputy Mark Gregory told KHQ witnesses said told deputies on scene the motorcyclist was traveling recklessly on Farwell at a high rate of speed. Preliminary information is that the gold Mustang was exiting Highway 2 and turning eastbound on Farwell and the motorcyclist collided with the rear-end of the Mustang.>>
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
