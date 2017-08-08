Spokane Police find missing man

UPDATE:

Ten minutes after putting out the request for help finding Mr. Lemon, Spokane Police reported Mr. Lemon had been found.

Thanks everyone for helping out!

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Police are looking for a man with dementia who was last seen in northwest Spokane.

Gary Lemon was last seen in the area of 5800 W. Rifle Club Road near Westgate Park between Downriver Golf Course and Riverside State Park. He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow checkered shirt with dark colored shorts.

He is 5'10"/170 lbs. with gray hair.

If seen, please call Crime Check at 456-2233