Idaho State Police identify fatally injured jogger

Idaho State Police have identified a jogger who was fatally struck by a log truck.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Tuesday state police say Katherine Rose Malone died Thursday after Jesse R. Flory was negotiating a left-hand curve when he came across Malone in the roadway. The fully loaded log truck overturned and a portion of the truck struck Malone, who died at the scene.

State police say Flory was not wearing a seat belt, but did not specify if he was injured when the 1992 Kenworth truck overturned.

Malone's obituary states she was on a run near her family's cabin on the Pend Oreille River.

