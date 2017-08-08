Charges filed against Spokane officer in bizarre kidnapping case

Charges filed against Spokane officer in bizarre kidnapping casePosted: Updated:
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated.">>
KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old. Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.>>
MEAD, Wash. - Deputies are on scene of a car vs. motorcycle crash near Highway 2 and Farwell. Deputy Mark Gregory told KHQ witnesses said told deputies on scene the motorcyclist was traveling recklessly on Farwell at a high rate of speed. Preliminary information is that the gold Mustang was exiting Highway 2 and turning eastbound on Farwell and the motorcyclist collided with the rear-end of the Mustang.>>
WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant they recently executed yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana. Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Department of Natural Resources crews say a fire near Highway 195 and Thorpe has been knocked down Tuesday evening. The fire was brought under control quickly and was only about 4 acres in size. It was called out as a second alarm fire so resources from several fire districts responded. Initially about five homes were threatened but structure protection crews were able to keep the houses safe.>>
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a black SUV that left the scene after striking and injuring a bicyclist. It happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the area of W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive for a hit-and-run crash. When they arrived, deputies discovered 63-year-old Ray R. Schilke of Coeur d'Alene was riding a bicycle when he was struck and injured by the SUV. Schilke was taken to Kootenai Health and...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives concluded their investigation into the level of involvement that Spokane Police officer John Arrendondo had during a bizarre kidnapping case back in May. Court documents say two men, identified as Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson, believed a woman related to officer Arrendondo stole $50,000 in drug money from them.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho Idaho State Police have identified a jogger who was fatally struck by a log truck. The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Tuesday state police say Katherine Rose Malone died Thursday after Jesse R. Flory was negotiating a left-hand curve when he came across Malone in the roadway. The fully loaded log truck overturned and a portion of the truck struck Malone, who died at the scene.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of running over and killing a woman at the intersection of 3rd and Division on Monday told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents. Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the red light at Third Avenue.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ten minutes after putting out the request for help finding Mr. Lemon, Spokane Police reported Mr. Lemon had been found. Thanks everyone for helping out!>>
NEW YORK(AP) - Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies in 2019 as it navigates a changing media landscape. It will also launch an ESPN sports app in early 2018. The Disney app will be the exclusive source for streaming animated and live-action Disney and Pixar movies, starting with 2019 releases like "Toy Story 4" and the sequel to "Frozen.">>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died. He was 81.>>
