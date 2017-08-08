Fire crews knock down brush fire near Highway 195 and Thorpe

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

Update: Department of Natural Resources crews say a fire near Highway 195 and Thorpe has been knocked down Tuesday evening.

The fire was brought under control quickly and was only about 4 acres in size. It was called out as a second alarm fire so resources from several fire districts responded. Initially about five homes were threatened but structure protection crews were able to keep the houses safe.

Fire crews will continue to monitor the fire for any hot spots and flare ups throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Previous coverage:

Spokane fire crews are currently fighting a brush fire near Highway 195 and Thorpe. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm fire, which allowed more resources to respond to the scene.

At last report the fire was about two to three acres in size. Firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground and the air with three overhead crews, four fire engines, three 10-person crews working to bring the fire under control.

There are homes in the area but there's no word yet on whether those homes are threatened Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As we learn more we will update this story.