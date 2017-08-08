Kootenai County deputies investigating hit-and-run crash involvi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kootenai County deputies investigating hit-and-run crash involving 63-year-old cyclist

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
HAYDEN, Idaho -

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a black SUV that left the scene after striking and injuring a bicyclist.

It happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the area of W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive for a hit-and-run crash. When they arrived, deputies discovered 63-year-old Ray R. Schilke of Coeur d'Alene was riding a bicycle when he was struck and injured by the SUV. Schilke was taken to Kootenai Health and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is being described as a black Dodge Caliber or similar type SUV. Based on evidence left at the scene, the vehicle sustained damage to the passenger's side front area including the headlight and turn signal, mirror, and bumper. The vehicle was likely being driven by a bald man with a mustache. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene on W. Prairie Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Dep. R. Broesch at 208-446-1300 regarding case number #17-31751.

