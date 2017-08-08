New information on suspect vehicle in Kootenai County hit and ru - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New information on suspect vehicle in Kootenai County hit and run that injured bicyclist

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
HAYDEN, Idaho -

UPDATE: August 9, 2017

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office released an update on Wednesday regarding the vehicle they believe hit and injured a bicyclist Monday afternoon near W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive, then fled the scene. 

New information obtained Tuesday night indicates the vehicle, likely a black Dodge Caliber SUV, had a windshield banner with 'Los Angeles" in black and white letters across the upper portion of the windshield. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include possible security photos or video, is urged to contact Deputy R. Broesch at 208-446-1300 regarding case # 17-31751

Previous Coverage: 

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a black SUV that left the scene after striking and injuring a bicyclist.

It happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the area of W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive for a hit-and-run crash. When they arrived, deputies discovered 63-year-old Ray R. Schilke of Coeur d'Alene was riding a bicycle when he was struck and injured by the SUV. Schilke was taken to Kootenai Health and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is being described as a black Dodge Caliber or similar type SUV. Based on evidence left at the scene, the vehicle sustained damage to the passenger's side front area including the headlight and turn signal, mirror, and bumper. The vehicle was likely being driven by a bald man with a mustache. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene on W. Prairie Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Dep. R. Broesch at 208-446-1300 regarding case number #17-31751.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 06:30:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

  • Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley

    Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-08-09 03:09:44 GMT

    A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.

    >>

    A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.

    >>

  • Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395

    Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-09 00:27:06 GMT

    If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.

    >>

    If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Safely viewing the solar eclipse

    Safely viewing the solar eclipse

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-08-09 18:28:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night.  It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night.  It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-

    >>

  • Man dupes multiple women out of almost $40,000 in dating scheme

    Man dupes multiple women out of almost $40,000 in dating scheme

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-08-09 17:43:44 GMT

    CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who has repeatedly duped women out of money in dating schemes has been sentenced to five years in prison. Patrick Giblin also must pay $39,130 in restitution as part of Wednesday's sentence. He pleaded guilty in February to traveling to launder money.Prosecutors say the 53-year-old posted ads on telephone dating services from January 2013 to December 2014.

    >>

    CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who has repeatedly duped women out of money in dating schemes has been sentenced to five years in prison. Patrick Giblin also must pay $39,130 in restitution as part of Wednesday's sentence. He pleaded guilty in February to traveling to launder money.Prosecutors say the 53-year-old posted ads on telephone dating services from January 2013 to December 2014.

    >>

  • New information on suspect vehicle in Kootenai County hit and run that injured bicyclist

    New information on suspect vehicle in Kootenai County hit and run that injured bicyclist

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-08-09 17:10:17 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office released an update on Wednesday regarding the vehicle they believe hit and injured a bicyclist Monday afternoon near W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive, then fled the scene.  New information obtained Tuesday night indicates the vehicle, likely a black Dodge Caliber SUV, had a windshield banner with 'Los Angeles" in black and white letters across the upper portion of the windshield. 

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office released an update on Wednesday regarding the vehicle they believe hit and injured a bicyclist Monday afternoon near W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive, then fled the scene.  New information obtained Tuesday night indicates the vehicle, likely a black Dodge Caliber SUV, had a windshield banner with 'Los Angeles" in black and white letters across the upper portion of the windshield. 

    >>
    •   