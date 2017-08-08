New information on suspect vehicle in Kootenai County hit and run that injured bicyclist

UPDATE: August 9, 2017

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office released an update on Wednesday regarding the vehicle they believe hit and injured a bicyclist Monday afternoon near W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive, then fled the scene.

New information obtained Tuesday night indicates the vehicle, likely a black Dodge Caliber SUV, had a windshield banner with 'Los Angeles" in black and white letters across the upper portion of the windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include possible security photos or video, is urged to contact Deputy R. Broesch at 208-446-1300 regarding case # 17-31751

Previous Coverage:

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a black SUV that left the scene after striking and injuring a bicyclist.

It happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the area of W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive for a hit-and-run crash. When they arrived, deputies discovered 63-year-old Ray R. Schilke of Coeur d'Alene was riding a bicycle when he was struck and injured by the SUV. Schilke was taken to Kootenai Health and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is being described as a black Dodge Caliber or similar type SUV. Based on evidence left at the scene, the vehicle sustained damage to the passenger's side front area including the headlight and turn signal, mirror, and bumper. The vehicle was likely being driven by a bald man with a mustache. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene on W. Prairie Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Dep. R. Broesch at 208-446-1300 regarding case number #17-31751.