Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend.

Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.

"All the skin on my foot up to here is ripped off," victim Christa Westerhoff told us from the hospital. "I was scared I'm never going to walk again."

But even though doctor's expect she will, the busy mother and bartender is in for an agonizing recovery.

The assault happened in a parking lot near the Scoreboard Tavern in Spokane Valley. Christa believes her attacker had the whole thing planned out.

"What I think is he saw me paying, and saw I had money in my purse," she said.

Christa said she does not know the suspect, but did see him talking with mutual friends. That's why when he motioned for her to come talk to him from inside his vehicle, she did.

"He was like come here," she said. "I had a clutch around my wrist. He didn't say anything, just grabbed me. I tried to pull back and he floored the car."

He was dragging her along with it.

"He spun around in circles," she said.

After a few terrifying minutes, she was eventually able to break free, only narrowly avoiding a catastrophe.

"If he would have turned anymore, he would have ran over my head," she said.

Christa isn't sure when she'll get released from the hospital. The injury will also prevent her from working as a bartender until she heals.

Her friends set up this page to help support her: https://www.gofundme.com/helping-christa-get-well

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river

    2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-08-08 17:46:29 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee. 

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee. 

    >>

  • Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace

    Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:11:39 GMT

    WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant they recently executed yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana. Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home.

    >>

    WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant they recently executed yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana. Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home.

    >>

  • Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel

    Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:33:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:26:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

  • Man charged with vehicular homicide after running over woman in downtown knew brakes were not working properly

    Man charged with vehicular homicide after running over woman in downtown knew brakes were not working properly

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:26:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of running over and killing a woman at the intersection of 3rd and Division on Monday told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents.   Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the red light at Third Avenue.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of running over and killing a woman at the intersection of 3rd and Division on Monday told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents.   Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the red light at Third Avenue.

    >>

  • 3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane

    3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:25:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard.  Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard.  Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.

    >>
    •   