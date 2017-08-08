Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley

Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane ValleyPosted: Updated:
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace
WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant they recently executed yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana. Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home.>>
Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated.">>
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in north Spokane
MEAD, Wash. - Deputies are on scene of a car vs. motorcycle crash near Highway 2 and Farwell. Deputy Mark Gregory told KHQ witnesses said told deputies on scene the motorcyclist was traveling recklessly on Farwell at a high rate of speed. Preliminary information is that the gold Mustang was exiting Highway 2 and turning eastbound on Farwell and the motorcyclist collided with the rear-end of the Mustang.>>
Community rallies to raise funds for young boys whose mom was struck by lightning
KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old. Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.>>
Man charged with vehicular homicide after running over woman in downtown knew brakes were not working properly
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of running over and killing a woman at the intersection of 3rd and Division on Monday told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents. Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the red light at Third Avenue.>>
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
Man charged with vehicular homicide after running over woman in downtown knew brakes were not working properly
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of running over and killing a woman at the intersection of 3rd and Division on Monday told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents. Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the red light at Third Avenue.>>
3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard. Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.>>
PHOTO: Woman nearly runs into mama bear with cubs in N. Idaho
KHQ.COM - A woman in N. Idaho says she nearly ran into a mama bear and her cubs and she has a photo to prove it. Shenay Tye-Coreage says she was near the Ponderosa Golf Course when she spotted the bear in the street. She sent us a photo of the bear with her cubs just feet away in the bushes. Fish and Game say they haven't heard any reports of people running into this particular bear but if you live nearby...>>
Are security cameras the best way to deter crime?
SPOKANE, Wash. - The best defense for your home against thieves may not be the most obvious one. “I've had a lot of theft,” says Gael. She’s no stranger to property crime. She’s had people steal items from her home, and once someone broke in and stole her purse. Now she has a surveillance systems set up around her house with lots of cameras.>>
Your number could be used in a phone scam
A national tracking group estimates that every minute more than 50,000 robo calls are placed in the U.S. Now those companies are getting trickier, trying to get you to answer their call. They are even be using your number to get someone else to answer. What's going on? The sound of a phone ringing causes all of us to stop in our tracks.>>
Fire crews knock down brush fire near Highway 195 and Thorpe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Department of Natural Resources crews say a fire near Highway 195 and Thorpe has been knocked down Tuesday evening. The fire was brought under control quickly and was only about 4 acres in size. It was called out as a second alarm fire so resources from several fire districts responded. Initially about five homes were threatened but structure protection crews were able to keep the houses safe.>>
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
Kootenai County deputies investigating hit-and-run crash involving 63-year-old cyclist
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a black SUV that left the scene after striking and injuring a bicyclist. It happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the area of W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive for a hit-and-run crash. When they arrived, deputies discovered 63-year-old Ray R. Schilke of Coeur d'Alene was riding a bicycle when he was struck and injured by the SUV. Schilke was taken to Kootenai Health and...>>
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a black SUV that left the scene after striking and injuring a bicyclist. It happened Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Deputies responded to the area of W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive for a hit-and-run crash.>>