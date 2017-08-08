Your number could be used in a phone scam - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Your number could be used in a phone scam

Posted: Updated:

A national tracking group estimates that every minute more than 50,000 robo calls are placed in the U.S.

Now those companies are getting trickier, trying to get you to answer their call. They are even be using your number to get someone else to answer.

What's going on?

The sound of a phone ringing causes all of us to stop in our tracks. But, a couple of recent calls to my personal line really threw me off. The caller on the other end said they had just missed a phone call from me. I checked my outgoing call log and showed no outgoing calls to them. One was excusable, but this happened multiple times.

"Unfortunately, we can't trust our caller ID like we used to," said Mark Mattioli with the Attorney General's Office of Consumer Protection.

Some quick calls to consumer protection groups like the Better Business Bureau taught me hackers were using my phone number to make a robo call. Since we've been researching this story we've also learned someone is falsely making calls that appear to come from one of our televisions stations telling people they've won a contest that they never entered.

How it works:

Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau said it's incredibly easy to do. You can download any number of apps, open them up, put in the number you want to call and the number you want it to say its calling from. Just like that you can hide your number or pretend to be calling from somewhere else.

"Probably the most common type of spoofing scam is where they're posing as the IRS," Mattioli said.

And they’re using YOUR number:

There's nothing preventing companies from using your number.

"If they can obtain the IRS's number, they can obtain your number," Mattioli said.

"They do it so the odds of you picking up the phone call are that much greater," Buchta said.

This is legal?

The apps even let you disguise your voice or add background noise, all of which is legal. The FCC allows spoofing as long as the caller is not trying to take something of value from the person on the other line. The problem, Buchta said, is that's precisely why most people use the technology.

"A lot of spoofing is done for the purposes of stealing your identity," Buchta said. "They're looking for your personal information."

Attorney General Tom Fox and 27 other attorneys general are asking the FCC to change their rules, allowing people to protect their numbers from being used in a prank call or worse a scam.

Keeping you safe:

In the meantime, Buchta has this advice to keep your information safe:

1. Never give out any personal information over the phone.

2. If you absolutely need to give personal information out over the phone, ensure you started the call.

3. If you think something is fishy, hang up. Look up the organization's number for yourself and call them back.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river

    2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-08-08 17:46:29 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee. 

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee. 

    >>

  • Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace

    Shoshone County deputies seize $452,000 worth of marijuana at a home in Wallace

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-08-08 18:11:39 GMT

    WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant they recently executed yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana. Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home.

    >>

    WALLACE, Idaho - The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant they recently executed yielded more than $450,000 worth of marijuana. Deputies say they executed the search warrant on Monday in Wallace at a home on Caron Court. A deputy initially responded to the home at 69 Caron Court after a complaint from a resident at the home.

    >>

  • Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel

    Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:33:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:26:51 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

  • Man charged with vehicular homicide after running over woman in downtown knew brakes were not working properly

    Man charged with vehicular homicide after running over woman in downtown knew brakes were not working properly

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:26:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of running over and killing a woman at the intersection of 3rd and Division on Monday told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents.   Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the red light at Third Avenue.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of running over and killing a woman at the intersection of 3rd and Division on Monday told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents.   Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the red light at Third Avenue.

    >>

  • 3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane

    3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-08-09 02:25:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard.  Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard.  Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.

    >>
    •   