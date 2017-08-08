Are security cameras the best way to deter crime?

The best defense for your home against thieves may not be the most obvious one.

“I've had a lot of theft,” says Gael.

She’s no stranger to property crime. She’s had people steal items from her home, and once someone broke in and stole her purse.

Now she has a surveillance systems set up around her house with lots of cameras. Even though she’s seen people walk up to her house and point at them and walk away, is the surveillance camera enough to deter a criminal?

Experts say if you can only afford one part of an entire system, an alarm security system is probably your best bet, but of course, it all depends on your situation. The alarm system can notify you and the sound could scare those criminals away. But make sure if you’re looking into one to speak with someone first to evaluate your needs.

Gael has an alarm and motion detecting system at her house.

“I haven't had a whole lot of trouble lately,” she says.