Meet the new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs: Patagotitan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Meet the new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs: Patagotitan

Artist impression of Patagotitan. Museum of Palaeontology Egidio Feruglio Artist impression of Patagotitan. Museum of Palaeontology Egidio Feruglio
WASHINGTON -

A study proclaims a newly named species the heavyweight champion of all dinosaurs.

The plant-eating giant is the largest of a group of dinosaurs called titanosaurs (tye-TAN'-u-sawr). At 76 tons (69 metric tons), the behemoth was as heavy as a space shuttle.

A scientific paper released Tuesday describes and dates the fossils found in southern Argentina in 2012. A skeleton of the dinosaur is already on display at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

The researchers examined fossils of six creatures of the new species and dated them back about 100 million years. The giants measured about 122 feet long (37 meters) with shoulders 20 feet high (6 meters), dwarfing Tyrannosaurus rex.

Researchers named it Patagotitan mayorum, combining Patagonia and titan, along with a host family's name.

