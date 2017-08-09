Atlanta gym institutes 'no cops or active duty military' policy

Atlanta gym institutes 'no cops or active duty military' policyPosted: Updated:
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Idaho State Police identify fatally injured jogger
SANDPOINT, Idaho Idaho State Police have identified a jogger who was fatally struck by a log truck. The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Tuesday state police say Katherine Rose Malone died Thursday after Jesse R. Flory was negotiating a left-hand curve when he came across Malone in the roadway. The fully loaded log truck overturned and a portion of the truck struck Malone, who died at the scene.>>
Are security cameras the best way to deter crime?
SPOKANE, Wash. - The best defense for your home against thieves may not be the most obvious one. “I've had a lot of theft,” says Gael. She’s no stranger to property crime. She’s had people steal items from her home, and once someone broke in and stole her purse. Now she has a surveillance systems set up around her house with lots of cameras.>>
Atlanta gym institutes 'no cops or active duty military' policy
ATLANTA - Police officers and active military are not welcome at an Atlanta gym. A sign was posted on the front door of EAV Barbell Club alerting people to the "No Police" policy. Owner Jim Chambers took it down, citing complaints over the vulgarity, but not the message. "American police is just an entity that, they serve capitalism and they serve white supremacy and that's the way we see that," Chambers said.>>
Stay in President Trump's boyhood home for $725/night
NEW YORK (AP) - Want to live like a Trump? Now's your chance: The president's New York City boyhood home is on Airbnb. The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is being offered for $725 a night. The listing says the house has five bedrooms and sleeps up to 20. The amenities include a giant cutout of President Donald Trump in the living room. The listing calls it "a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night.">>
Tiger Woods to plead guilty to reckless driving after DUI
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Woods, 41, was charged with driving under the influence in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and sleeping medication.>>
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
Meet the new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs: Patagotitan
WASHINGTON (AP) - A study proclaims a newly named species the heavyweight champion of all dinosaurs. The plant-eating giant is the largest of a group of dinosaurs called titanosaurs (tye-TAN'-u-sawr). At 76 tons (69 metric tons), the behemoth was as heavy as a space shuttle. A scientific paper released Tuesday describes and dates the fossils found in southern Argentina in 2012.>>
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
Charges filed against Spokane officer in bizarre kidnapping case
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives concluded their investigation into the level of involvement that Spokane Police officer John Arrendondo had during a bizarre kidnapping case back in May. Court documents say two men, identified as Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson, believed a woman related to officer Arrendondo stole $50,000 in drug money from them.>>
Man charged with vehicular homicide after running over woman in downtown knew brakes were not working properly
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of running over and killing a woman at the intersection of 3rd and Division on Monday told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents. Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the red light at Third Avenue.>>
3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department arrested three teens in an attempted armed carjacking this morning just after 12:30am. K-9s were used to track the suspects throughout the neighborhood of 1900 Northwest Boulevard. Three juvenile males ranging in age from 14 to 17 were located hiding in the yard of a nearby residence. A realistic looking replica firearm was also located.>>
PHOTO: Woman nearly runs into mama bear with cubs in N. Idaho
KHQ.COM - A woman in N. Idaho says she nearly ran into a mama bear and her cubs and she has a photo to prove it. Shenay Tye-Coreage says she was near the Ponderosa Golf Course when she spotted the bear in the street. She sent us a photo of the bear with her cubs just feet away in the bushes. Fish and Game say they haven't heard any reports of people running into this particular bear but if you live nearby...>>
