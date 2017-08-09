Paris urges US, North Korea to 'act responsibly' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Paris urges US, North Korea to 'act responsibly'

Posted: Updated:
PARIS -

12:15 p.m.

France is urging all sides "to act responsibly and to de-escalate" tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

French government spokesman Christophe Castaner says Paris is "watching what's going on with concern" and "is ready to put all its means at disposal so we can find a peaceful solution."

___

11:55 a.m.

Bolivia is currently a U.N. Security Council member, and its ambassador says the escalating rhetoric between the United State and North Korea is "really detrimental" to the world body's goal of maintaining global peace and security.

Ambassador Sacha Llorentty Soliz "firmly" believes there's no military solution to the North Korean nuclear issue.

The Bolivian envoy tells reporters the rhetoric "goes against the spirit" of the latest U.N. sanctions resolution. In addition to imposing new economic penalties, that resolution calls for the quick resumption of international talks on the North's nuclear program.

___

11:18 a.m.

Britain's U.N. ambassador says the United Kingdom "stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States" in tackling the nuclear threat from North Korea and making sure it can't pursue its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Matthew Rycroft told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York on Wednesday that the U.S. and U.K. have been very clear in demanding a halt to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. He said Kim Jong Un's regime should listen to and "act on that clarity."

Rycroft stressed that North Korea "holds the key to sanctions being removed."

Asked whether President Donald Trump's escalating rhetoric was hurting prospects for reviving negotiations, Rycroft said "what's hurting the six-party talks is the inability so far of the North Korean regime to do what it has to do which is to halt its nuclear program and to halt its intercontinental ballistic missile program."

__

8:45 a.m.

North Korean authorities have organized a giant rally Wednesday as a show of support for their rejection of the latest round of U.N. sanctions.

Tens of thousands of people packed Kim Il Sung Square in downtown Pyongyang for the event, which followed a familiar format of speeches from a balcony, with the crowd listening below, standing in organized rows interspersed with placards and slogans.

Kim Ki Nam, member of the Political Bureau and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, told the crowd that "the U.S. and its allies have fabricated a sanctions resolution again, taking over the United Nations while picking on our ICBM test launch."

__

8:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is stressing the United States' nuclear capabilities, saying "there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!" But he added: "Hopefully we will never have to use this power."

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump said he had pushed to "renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal." He then added: "Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!"

The comments come as Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats. Trump's heated rhetoric comes as his secretary of state seeks to downplay the words.

__

8:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States' nuclear arsenal is "far stronger and more powerful than ever before."

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before...."

The tweet came as Trump traded escalating threats with North Korea. Trump on Tuesday threatened "fire and fury" if North Korea made more threats to the U.S. And North Korea's military said it was examining plans for attacking Guam.

Trump retweeted news coverage about his heated rhetoric Wednesday.

__

7:55 a.m.

A Republican who's a leading voice on defense issues says President Donald Trump has "basically drawn a red line" with his strong warning on North Korea.

The North is threatening the United States with the prospect of a nuclear-armed long-range missile, and Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump isn't going to just "contain the threat. He's going to stop the threat."

The South Carolina lawmaker - a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee - tells CBS'  "This Morning" that war would be "horrific" and he believes "we're headed that way unless the world can stop North Korea."

In Graham's opinion, "the time for talking is running out."

__

7:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is retweeting news coverage about his heated rhetoric against North Korea, even as his secretary of state is downplaying Trump's words.

On Wednesday morning, Trump retweeted "Fox & Friends" tweets about Trump's fiery rhetoric. One said "Trump vows U.S. 'power' will meet North Korean threat." Another included a video clip of Trump vowing to respond to North Korean threats with "fire and fury."

The president's retweets about his rhetoric Tuesday come as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was urging calm. Tillerson said Wednesday as he returned from an Asia trip he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat."

Trump and North Korea have been exchanging escalating threats, with the North saying it was examining plans for attacking Guam. But Tillerson told reporters that nothing he's seen or knows of in the last day dramatically changed the situation.

__

7:16 a.m.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he doesn't believe there is "any imminent threat" from North Korea, including to the U.S. territory of Guam.

Tillerson says that "Americans should sleep well at night." He says that they should "have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days."

Tillerson spoke to reporters Wednesday after President Donald Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats of "fire," with the North saying it was examining plans for attacking Guam.

He downplayed speculation that the threats move the U.S. closer to a military option. Tillerson says nothing he's seen or knows of in the last day dramatically changed the situation.

Tillerson spoke to reporters as he flew from Malaysia to Washington, stopping in Guam to refuel.

    •   