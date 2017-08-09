Man dupes multiple women out of almost $40,000 in dating scheme

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who has repeatedly duped women out of money in dating schemes has been sentenced to five years in prison.



Patrick Giblin also must pay $39,130 in restitution as part of Wednesday's sentence. He pleaded guilty in February to traveling to launder money.



Prosecutors say the 53-year-old posted ads on telephone dating services from January 2013 to December 2014 and victimized more than 10 women in various states.



Prosecutors say he told the women he wanted a relationship and needed a loan to relocate to their area. But they say he used some of that money to buy cellphone minutes so he could defraud more women.



The former Ventnor resident was sentenced in 2007 for a similar scheme and in 2015 for violating terms of his release.

