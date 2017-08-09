Lumber mill fire in Athol

Lumber mill fire in AtholPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Idaho State Police identify fatally injured jogger
Idaho State Police identify fatally injured jogger
SANDPOINT, Idaho Idaho State Police have identified a jogger who was fatally struck by a log truck. The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Tuesday state police say Katherine Rose Malone died Thursday after Jesse R. Flory was negotiating a left-hand curve when he came across Malone in the roadway. The fully loaded log truck overturned and a portion of the truck struck Malone, who died at the scene.>>
SANDPOINT, Idaho Idaho State Police have identified a jogger who was fatally struck by a log truck. The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Tuesday state police say Katherine Rose Malone died Thursday after Jesse R. Flory was negotiating a left-hand curve when he came across Malone in the roadway. The fully loaded log truck overturned and a portion of the truck struck Malone, who died at the scene.>>
Are security cameras the best way to deter crime?
Are security cameras the best way to deter crime?
SPOKANE, Wash. - The best defense for your home against thieves may not be the most obvious one. “I've had a lot of theft,” says Gael. She’s no stranger to property crime. She’s had people steal items from her home, and once someone broke in and stole her purse. Now she has a surveillance systems set up around her house with lots of cameras.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The best defense for your home against thieves may not be the most obvious one. “I've had a lot of theft,” says Gael. She’s no stranger to property crime. She’s had people steal items from her home, and once someone broke in and stole her purse. Now she has a surveillance systems set up around her house with lots of cameras.>>