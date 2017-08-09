Lumber mill fire in Athol - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lumber mill fire in Athol

ATHOL, Idaho -

KHQ has a crew on scene of a lumber mill fire near Athol, Idaho. 

Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer tells us it's at the Merritt Brothers Lumber Co. 

No word on any injuries. 

Check back for updates

