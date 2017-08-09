Safely viewing the solar eclipse

Safely viewing the solar eclipsePosted: Updated:
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Idaho State Police identify fatally injured jogger
SANDPOINT, Idaho Idaho State Police have identified a jogger who was fatally struck by a log truck. The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Tuesday state police say Katherine Rose Malone died Thursday after Jesse R. Flory was negotiating a left-hand curve when he came across Malone in the roadway. The fully loaded log truck overturned and a portion of the truck struck Malone, who died at the scene.>>
Are security cameras the best way to deter crime?
SPOKANE, Wash. - The best defense for your home against thieves may not be the most obvious one. “I've had a lot of theft,” says Gael. She’s no stranger to property crime. She’s had people steal items from her home, and once someone broke in and stole her purse. Now she has a surveillance systems set up around her house with lots of cameras.>>
Safely viewing the solar eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special->>
Man dupes multiple women out of almost $40,000 in dating scheme
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who has repeatedly duped women out of money in dating schemes has been sentenced to five years in prison. Patrick Giblin also must pay $39,130 in restitution as part of Wednesday's sentence. He pleaded guilty in February to traveling to launder money.Prosecutors say the 53-year-old posted ads on telephone dating services from January 2013 to December 2014.>>
New information on suspect vehicle in Kootenai County hit and run that injured bicyclist
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office released an update on Wednesday regarding the vehicle they believe hit and injured a bicyclist Monday afternoon near W. Prairie Ave and N. Cornerstone Drive, then fled the scene. New information obtained Tuesday night indicates the vehicle, likely a black Dodge Caliber SUV, had a windshield banner with 'Los Angeles" in black and white letters across the upper portion of the windshield.>>
Paris urges US, North Korea to 'act responsibly'
PARIS - France is urging all sides "to act responsibly and to de-escalate" tensions over North Korea's nuclear ambitions. French government spokesman Christophe Castaner says Paris is "watching what's going on with concern" and "is ready to put all its means at disposal so we can find a peaceful solution.">>
Prosecutor: Mom lied about being doctor, faked son's cancer
CINCINNATI - Ohio prosecutors say a woman pretended to be a doctor to get unnecessary medical treatment for her preschool-age son, who she falsely claimed had terminal cancer. A Hamilton County prosecutor told jurors Tuesday that 39-year-old Monika Burgett falsely claimed her 3-year-old son had cancer and convinced relatives and doctors at a Cincinnati hospital that she was a doctor.>>
Atlanta gym institutes 'no cops or active duty military' policy
ATLANTA - Police officers and active military are not welcome at an Atlanta gym. A sign was posted on the front door of EAV Barbell Club alerting people to the "No Police" policy. Owner Jim Chambers took it down, citing complaints over the vulgarity, but not the message. "American police is just an entity that, they serve capitalism and they serve white supremacy and that's the way we see that," Chambers said.>>
Stay in President Trump's boyhood home for $725/night
NEW YORK (AP) - Want to live like a Trump? Now's your chance: The president's New York City boyhood home is on Airbnb. The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is being offered for $725 a night. The listing says the house has five bedrooms and sleeps up to 20. The amenities include a giant cutout of President Donald Trump in the living room. The listing calls it "a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night.">>
Tiger Woods to plead guilty to reckless driving after DUI
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Woods, 41, was charged with driving under the influence in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and sleeping medication.>>
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
Meet the new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs: Patagotitan
WASHINGTON (AP) - A study proclaims a newly named species the heavyweight champion of all dinosaurs. The plant-eating giant is the largest of a group of dinosaurs called titanosaurs (tye-TAN'-u-sawr). At 76 tons (69 metric tons), the behemoth was as heavy as a space shuttle. A scientific paper released Tuesday describes and dates the fossils found in southern Argentina in 2012.>>
