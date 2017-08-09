Unimaginable Heartache: Utah couple loses 5 baby girls in 11 months

A Utah couple is using their heartache to help others after losing five baby girls in just 11-months.



Jason and Clarissa Osborn always wanted a big family but shortly after their son Carter was born in 2013, Clarissa had to undergo radiation for some brain tumors and the treatment made it impossible for her to conceive children naturally. Using a fertility treatment, the Osborns were overjoyed when they found out they were expecting a baby girl. However, at Clarissa's 20-week appointment, they learned their baby had a rare heart defect. Little baby Shanna ended up passing away suddenly at just 3-months old.



Fast forward another 6-months, although still dealing with the loss of their infant, the Osborns were again elated to learn they were expecting quadruplet baby girls. They filled their home with four of everything including bassinets, high chairs, strollers and car seats as they waited to meet their new daughters, but unimaginably heartache struck again in June of 2017.



Clarissa went into labor at her 23rd week of pregnancy and all four of their baby girls, Kylie, Ellie, Savannah and Lexi were born weighing less than one pound and all of them died within 3 days of each other.



It's a pain most parents cannot even fathom, but despite the heartache, the Osborns want to honor their daughter's memory by giving back.



All of their baby stuff they had collected over the months, they donated to couples who also had babies with heart defects and they've decided to start a scholarship fund for college students who have survived heart defects.



You can follow the Osborn's journey on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/oneinamillionosborns/