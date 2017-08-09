Unimaginable Heartache: Utah couple loses 5 baby girls in 11 months

Unimaginable Heartache: Utah couple loses 5 baby girls in 11 monthsPosted: Updated:
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
Lumber mill fire in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Idaho State Police identify fatally injured jogger
SANDPOINT, Idaho Idaho State Police have identified a jogger who was fatally struck by a log truck. The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Tuesday state police say Katherine Rose Malone died Thursday after Jesse R. Flory was negotiating a left-hand curve when he came across Malone in the roadway. The fully loaded log truck overturned and a portion of the truck struck Malone, who died at the scene.>>
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Cops: 6-year-old boy shot to death by 10-year-old brother
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania say a 6-year-old boy has been shot to death by his 10-year-old brother while the two were home alone. Allegheny County say officers and paramedics arrived at the mobile home in West Mifflin, near Pittsburgh, at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to find the 6-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from the injury. Investigators determined the boy's>>
Giant inflatable chicken appears behind White House
WASHINGTON - A rather unusual visitor turned up near The White House Wednesday afternoon. Just beyond The White House, in a public area known as The Ellipse, you could see a giant, inflatable chicken. The chicken had a golden coif of hair apparently meant to resemble President Trump.>>
PHOTOS: Coast Guard rescues 7 children, 3 adults from sinking raft
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - The Coast Guard rescued seven children and three adults from a raft that started taking on water near Portage Island in Bellingham Tuesday night. The Coast Guard says all seven children were wearing life jackets at the time, but there were none for the three adults to wear as they were rescued. No injuries were reported.>>
PHOTOS: 10 suspects arrested in Adams Co. illegal grow operation
CUNNINGHAM, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff's with assistance from Grant County Sheriff's Office and Tactical Response , Benton County S.W.A.T. ICE, DEA, and others are serving warrants on 5 illegal Marijuana grows in the small town of Cunningham in east Adams County. Adams County Sheriff's Office says they discovered several plants and produced product being stored at the location. So far 10 suspects have been arrested.>>
Plutonium detected in air at Hanford nuclear reservation
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - State health officials say radioactive plutonium and americium have been found in air samples collected where workers enter the secure area of the Hanford nuclear reservation in southeastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reported Tuesday that the air samples were collected by the state Department of Health on June 8 at the Rattlesnake Barricade just off of public Highway 240. That was the day workers at the>>
Scientists say photos posted on Instagram can help diagnose depression
KHQ.COM - Do you think you can tell if a friend were depressed based on the photos they post to their Instagram account? Scientists say they can. Researchers are so sure about this, they've actually created a computer to detect depression in photos uploaded to social media - and they say they new system can correctly pick up on depression clues 70% of the time.>>
Unimaginable Heartache: Utah couple loses 5 baby girls in 11 months
KHQ.COM - A Utah couple is using their heartache to help others after losing five baby girls in just 11-months. Jason and Clarissa Osborn always wanted a big family but shortly after their son Carter was born in 2013, Clarissa had to undergo radiation for some brain tumors and the treatment made it impossible for her to conceive children naturally. Using a fertility treatment, the Osborns were overjoyed when they found out they were expecting a baby girl.>>
Safely viewing the solar eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special->>
Man dupes multiple women out of almost $40,000 in dating scheme
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who has repeatedly duped women out of money in dating schemes has been sentenced to five years in prison. Patrick Giblin also must pay $39,130 in restitution as part of Wednesday's sentence. He pleaded guilty in February to traveling to launder money.Prosecutors say the 53-year-old posted ads on telephone dating services from January 2013 to December 2014.>>
