Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 9th

Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 9thPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire
Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 9th
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 9th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 9th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 9th.>>
Police: Toddler OK after ride down 100-foot-high hill in SUV
Police: Toddler OK after ride down 100-foot-high hill in SUV
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania police say a 2-year-old boy "was happy as could be" and wasn't injured after he and an SUV rolled down a 100-foot-high hill. Vandergrift police say the toddler was apparently playing inside the sport utility vehicle as his mother was cleaning it Tuesday and he must have knocked it out of "park.">>
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania police say a 2-year-old boy "was happy as could be" and wasn't injured after he and an SUV rolled down a 100-foot-high hill. Vandergrift police say the toddler was apparently playing inside the sport utility vehicle as his mother was cleaning it Tuesday and he must have knocked it out of "park.">>
Family of Bo Kirk unveils memorial bench in Post Falls
Family of Bo Kirk unveils memorial bench in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - A north Idaho man is now forever immortalized at his former place of employment. Bo Kirk, a Post Falls father who was kidnapped and killed after a road rage incident last October, has a new memorial at Northwest Specialty Hospital Post Falls. Friends and family gathered at the hospital to unveil the Bo Kirk Memorial Bench.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - A north Idaho man is now forever immortalized at his former place of employment. Bo Kirk, a Post Falls father who was kidnapped and killed after a road rage incident last October, has a new memorial at Northwest Specialty Hospital Post Falls. Friends and family gathered at the hospital to unveil the Bo Kirk Memorial Bench.>>
Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire
Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Two Spokane deputies help save crash victim's life
Two Spokane deputies help save crash victim's life
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says two deputies are being credited for saving a juvenile passenger's life after a rollover crash on Interstate 90 last week. On July 30, at about 3:20 in the morning, Spokane deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 near MP 261 in West Spokane County. While en route, deputies learned that one person was trapped in the vehicle and losing blood from his arm.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says two deputies are being credited for saving a juvenile passenger's life after a rollover crash on Interstate 90 last week. On July 30, at about 3:20 in the morning, Spokane deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 near MP 261 in West Spokane County. While en route, deputies learned that one person was trapped in the vehicle and losing blood from his arm.>>
Pullman Subway manager named world's fastest sandwich artist
Pullman Subway manager named world's fastest sandwich artist
PULLMAN, Wash. - If you walk into the Pullman Subway managed by Sara Tiegs and order a footlong turkey breast and cheese sandwich with veggies, you could have that sandwich made in under 45 seconds. That's because Sara Tiegs was just named the world's fastest Subway sandwich maker in the world after coming in first place in the restaurant's annual Sub Jammers competition.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - If you walk into the Pullman Subway managed by Sara Tiegs and order a footlong turkey breast and cheese sandwich with veggies, you could have that sandwich made in under 45 seconds. That's because Sara Tiegs was just named the world's fastest Subway sandwich maker in the world after coming in first place in the restaurant's annual Sub Jammers competition.>>