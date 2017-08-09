Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 9th

LONDON (AP) -- Scientists have named a prehistoric crocodile described as "one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the earth" after late Motorhead frontman and British heavy metal icon Lemmy Kilmister.

London's Natural History Museum says the fossil of what's now known as Lemmysuchus obtusidens was dug up in England in the early 20th century but was incorrectly categorized with other sea crocodiles found in the area.

Researchers recently took another look at the specimen and gave it a new classification and a scientific name of its own.

The fossil is housed at the museum. Curator Lorna Steel suggested it be named after Kilmister, who died in 2015. She says in a statement that "we'd like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus."

ATLANTA (AP) -- Rookie shortstop Johan Camargo suffered a bone bruise in his right knee while jogging onto the field before Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Camargo was taking the field when his right knee appeared to lock as he reached down to grab a handful of dirt or touch the chalk on the first-base line. He fell to the ground on the infield grass.

The diagnosis was made following an MRI. The Braves initially said the injury was a hyperextended knee.

Camargo, on crutches after the game, attributed the injury to "bad luck."

"I do the same thing every time," Camargo said through a translator.

Camargo was unable to put weight on his right leg when leaving the field. He needed assistance from assistant trainer Jim Lovell and third base coach Ron Washington.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he's never seen a player get hurt running onto the field.

"That was a first. What a way to start the day," Snitker said after the Braves' 5-2 loss.

Snitker said Camargo will be placed on the disabled list and is expected to miss two weeks.

Jace Peterson replaced Camargo in the lineup at shortstop. Camargo is hitting .292 with three homers and 19 RBIs.

The versatile Camargo became the regular at shortstop when top prospect Dansby Swanson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on July 27. Swanson was hitting .213 with six homers and 35 RBIs when demoted.

Swanson was pulled out of Gwinnett's lineup on Tuesday night shortly after Camargo's injury, a possible sign he could soon return to Atlanta.

Snitker said a final decision on replacing Camargo will be made Wednesday, though he said Swanson "probably" will be recalled.



HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) -- Authorities are trying to crack the case of an egg thief who's been stealing from a roadside stand in rural Pennsylvania.

Stand-owner Denise Timer said Wednesday that she set up a security camera after about 100 eggs and small amounts of cash were stolen from her Hereford Township property over the last month and a half.

Police have linked the thefts to a man who was caught on camera rummaging through the egg cooler the same day that a dozen eggs and $6 in change were taken.

Timer says she now only puts out a dozen eggs at a time, but they were also recently stolen.

The suspect is believed to drive a white van and has a tattoo of what looks like a bull's head on his right forearm.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- A worker at a Rhode Island hospital is earning praise for what he did with money that was literally laundered.

Steven Ledo, a 19-year employee of The Miriam Hospital in Providence, was working the laundry room last month when he noticed $50 and $100 bills billowing out of an open dryer. He gathered up $9,100 in all and turned it over to administrators, who made sure it was returned to an unnamed patient.

He tells The Providence Journal that keeping the money never crossed his mind because of the way his parents raised him.

He says returning the money made him feel "good and clean."

Ledo will be honored by the hospital's president later this month.

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City train commuters can cool off their "summer of hell" with a new beer appropriately named Delayed.

Newsday reports that Long Island-based Blue Point Brewery is launching the new brew Monday afternoon in Penn Station.

Blue Point president Todd Ahsmann says he and his employees have spent plenty of time at the Manhattan station waiting for delayed Long Island Rail Road trains to take them back home. The brewery came up with the idea after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said construction at Penn Station could result in a "summer of hell" for commuters.

The can's design resembles Penn Station's departure board, with Long Island destinations followed by the word "delayed."

BERLIN (AP) - A woman has given birth to a baby girl at a techno festival in Germany.

Public broadcaster SWR reports that the 20-year-old was unaware she was pregnant until giving birth at the festival campsite late Saturday.

Organizers of the Nature One festival at a former U.S. military base in southwestern Germany were quoted Sunday as saying the child would get a ticket for life once she turns 16.

Mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital and are reportedly doing well.

How do you capture the aroma of a city that produces 12,000 tons of trash every day?

Luxury fragrance company Diptyque said on Twitter it is creating an exclusive New York City candle, and that has elicited strong mixed reactions on social media. The 6.5 oz candle is already listed on the company's website for $70.

The Paris-based company, which also produces perfumes, cosmetics and skin care products, retails its candles from $34 to $295.

Though Diptyque didn't say exactly what the candle will smell like, users on social media weighed in on the possibilities.

Some customers expressed their enthusiasm over the new candle, hoping it has the essence of iconic New York foods like pizza, bagels, Halal meat or roasted nuts.

However, the majority of people seemed unimpressed or skeptical about the aroma of New York.

Common guesses about the scent included rats, urine, smoke, sweat, hot garbage and subways in the heat.

Socialite Daughter of Ballet Dancers Charged with Burglary

Other tweets referred to the quirky sights and smells of the city - the only-in-New-York incidents like the pizza rat or a stray shoe on the street.

Others had more abstract ideas about the scent, like despair and gentrification.

Diptyque also recently announced a London candle which they specified will smell like flowers.

"To celebrate Westbourne Grove boutique reopening, diptyque proposes a London exclusive candle; a flower market encapsulated," the company tweeted.

The company hasn't confirmed if the London and New York candles are part of a city-themed series in the making, but some people are hoping not.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Want to live like a Trump? Now's your chance: The president's New York City boyhood home is on Airbnb.

The 1940 Tudor-style house in Queens is being offered for $725 a night. The listing says the house has five bedrooms and sleeps up to 20.

The amenities include a giant cutout of President Donald Trump in the living room. The listing calls it "a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night."

Smoking, pets and parties are no-nos.

Newsday reports that the principal of Paramount Realty USA, Misha Hagani, confirmed the listing's authenticity.

Paramount auctioned the house to an unidentified buyer in March for $2.14 million.

Hagani says he can't disclose whether the home was placed on Airbnb by the property owner or by a leaseholder.

(Huffington Post) Brace yourself for a stomach-churning story.

A 30-year-old woman in Perth, Australia, who thought she had her braces removed 10 years ago discovered that wasn't the case: One wire was still in her intestine.

Doctors made the gut-wrenching discovery after the woman came to Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital griping about upper abdominal cramping, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

At first, doctors thought the pain was caused by her gall bladder and sent her home after it stopped. But two days later, the woman returned to the hospital and doctors did a CT scan on her.

Turns out, there was a wire-shaped object in her small intestine, according to Live Science.

Doctors performed emergency surgery on the woman and removed a 2.8-inch-long piece of orthodontic wire that had pierced through several parts of the small intestine, causing the organ to twist around itself.

Dr. Talia Shepherd, one of the surgeons who operated on the woman, admits being shocked by the discovery.

"We were all a bit dumbfounded," she told Popular Science. "It wasn't what I was expecting to find at all."

The patient told doctors her braces had been removed 10 years earlier, but she didn't remember swallowing a piece of wire or having a wire go missing.

Shepherd, who wrote about the case in the latest edition of the British Medical Journal, said it's remarkable that the wire stayed in the woman's body for so long without causing pain or more serious injuries.

"People normally present much earlier," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "Kind of right after they've swallowed it or when it's in the stomach really, because that's obviously where it has a high risk of causing a perforation."

Since the brace wire was removed, the patient has made a complete recovery, according to Shepherd.

Washington, D.C. - A rather unusual visitor turned up near the White House Wednesday afternoon.

Just beyond the White House, in a public area known as the Ellipse, you can see a giant, inflatable chicken.

It even has a golden coif of hair apparently meant to resemble President Trump.

Although no one has yet claimed official responsibility, the chicken has been used in the past by organizers of the Tax Day March, trying to coax President Trump to release his tax returns.

This time however, the president didn't get to see the backyard bird.

He is at his golf club in New Jersey on a working vacation.