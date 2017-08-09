Giant inflatable chicken appears behind White House

A rather unusual visitor turned up near The White House Wednesday afternoon.



Just beyond The White House, in a public area known as The Ellipse, you could see a giant, inflatable chicken. The chicken had a golden coif of hair apparently meant to resemble President Trump.



Although no one has yet claimed official responsibility, the chicken has been used in the past by organizers of the tax day march, trying to coax President

Trump to release his tax returns.



Wednesday, however, the President didn't get to see the backyard bird because is at his golf club in New Jersey on a working vacation.