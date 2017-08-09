Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks y - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

Posted: Updated:
by Luke Thoburn, KHQ News Producer
Connect
The scene of a death investigation at 3rd and Arthur over the weekend The scene of a death investigation at 3rd and Arthur over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County.

One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies. We as the public have a right to know if we need to be scared, we have a right to know if there is another Yates running around. Please help us out and let us know what is really going on in Spokane?"

The viewer is referring to Robert Yates, a serial killer who was active in Spokane in the mid to late 1990s. So what's going on?

Well, we talked with Spokane Police and the Spokane County Medical Examiner and learned that... life is going on.

Most people on our Facebook page are pointing specifically to four bodies found since Saturday.

One was found Tuesday night at Napa and Mallon. The Medical Examiner says the autopsy is pending, but Spokane Police say it's not a suspicious death.

Another body was found Monday under the Hamilton overpass. Again, autopsy pending, but not suspicious.

A third body found in Cannon Park on Saturday was determined to have died from natural causes.

And a fourth body, also Saturday at 3rd and Arthur, is pending toxicology reports, but not suspicious.

The Spokane County Coroner's Office says four bodies in four days is not unusual. In fact, a spokeswoman told us her office responded to three dead bodies on Wednesday morning.

We also reached to Spokane Police who told us "we do not have a serial killer in Spokane. There is nothing in these investigations that would lead us down that path."

Spokane County has about 490,000 residents. In 2016 there were 4,966 deaths and of those only 25 were deemed homicides. The vast majority of deaths are due to natural causes, or accidents.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 06:30:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

  • Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley

    Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-08-09 03:09:44 GMT

    A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.

    >>

    A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.

    >>

  • Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395

    Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-08-09 00:27:06 GMT

    If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.

    >>

    If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-08-09 21:43:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

  • Cops: 6-year-old boy shot to death by 10-year-old brother

    Cops: 6-year-old boy shot to death by 10-year-old brother

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-08-09 21:38:17 GMT
    Cops: 6-year-old boy shot to death by 10-year-old brotherCops: 6-year-old boy shot to death by 10-year-old brother

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania say a 6-year-old boy has been shot to death by his 10-year-old brother while the two were home alone. Allegheny County say officers and paramedics arrived at the mobile home in West Mifflin, near Pittsburgh, at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to find the 6-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from the injury. Investigators determined the boy's 

    >>

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania say a 6-year-old boy has been shot to death by his 10-year-old brother while the two were home alone. Allegheny County say officers and paramedics arrived at the mobile home in West Mifflin, near Pittsburgh, at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to find the 6-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from the injury. Investigators determined the boy's 

    >>

  • Giant inflatable chicken appears behind White House

    Giant inflatable chicken appears behind White House

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-08-09 21:27:44 GMT

    WASHINGTON - A rather unusual visitor turned up near The White House Wednesday afternoon. Just beyond The White House, in a public area known as The Ellipse, you could see a giant, inflatable chicken. The chicken had a golden coif of hair apparently meant to resemble President Trump. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - A rather unusual visitor turned up near The White House Wednesday afternoon. Just beyond The White House, in a public area known as The Ellipse, you could see a giant, inflatable chicken. The chicken had a golden coif of hair apparently meant to resemble President Trump. 

    >>
    •   