Cops: Drunken driver parked at police station to be 'safe' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cops: Drunken driver parked at police station to be 'safe'

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Upper Darby PD Photo: Upper Darby PD
UPPER DARBY, Pa. -

Police in suburban Philadelphia say a drunken driver pulled into a police station, telling officers he wanted to be in a safe place.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood tells The Philadelphia Inquirer officers saw a car pull into the police station's parking lot around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The station wagon then veered into an exit lane, ran over some grass and motored along a sidewalk before parking in a spot designated for squad cars.

He says an officer ran out of the station and found 44-year-old Sean McCullough, of Havertown, "totally ossified."

Police say he was too drunk to take a field sobriety test and told the officer he came to the station because he wanted to be in a safe place.

McCullough is charged with careless driving and driving under the influence.

No attorney information or home phone listing is available for McCullough.

___

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 06:30:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

  • Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley

    Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-08-09 03:09:44 GMT

    A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.

    >>

    A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.

    >>

  • Lumber mill fire in Athol

    Lumber mill fire in Athol

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-08-09 21:55:41 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Someone is stealing flags on Spokane's South Hill

    Someone is stealing flags on Spokane's South Hill

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-08-10 00:32:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is upset after they found out that someone stole their American flag right off their front porch. Larry Gorton says he noticed it was missing on August 2. “I was shocked and suddenly I became angry,” he says. That’s because he put the flag out there for his daughter, Denise, and all those serving in the US military.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is upset after they found out that someone stole their American flag right off their front porch. Larry Gorton says he noticed it was missing on August 2. “I was shocked and suddenly I became angry,” he says. That’s because he put the flag out there for his daughter, Denise, and all those serving in the US military.

    >>

  • VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues Navy pilot after crash off Florida Keys

    VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues Navy pilot after crash off Florida Keys

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-08-10 00:07:36 GMT

    KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a Navy jet pilot off the Florida Keys. A Coast Guard news release says they received a report Wednesday afternoon that a Navy F-5N jet pilot was in the water 20 miles southeast of Key West and needed assistance. The Coast Guard says a helicopter and airplane were diverted to the area, and the helicopter crew spotted the pilot's emergency smoke signal.

    >>

    KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a Navy jet pilot off the Florida Keys. A Coast Guard news release says they received a report Wednesday afternoon that a Navy F-5N jet pilot was in the water 20 miles southeast of Key West and needed assistance. The Coast Guard says a helicopter and airplane were diverted to the area, and the helicopter crew spotted the pilot's emergency smoke signal.

    >>

  • PHOTOS: 10 suspects arrested in Adams Co. illegal grow operation

    PHOTOS: 10 suspects arrested in Adams Co. illegal grow operation

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-08-09 23:57:31 GMT
    Courtesy Adams Co. Sheriff's OfficeCourtesy Adams Co. Sheriff's Office

    CUNNINGHAM, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff's with assistance from Grant County Sheriff's Office and Tactical Response , Benton County S.W.A.T. ICE, DEA, and others are serving warrants on 5 illegal Marijuana grows in the small town of Cunningham in east Adams County.  Adams County Sheriff's Office says they discovered several plants and produced product being stored at the location.  So far 10 suspects have been arrested.

    >>

    CUNNINGHAM, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff's with assistance from Grant County Sheriff's Office and Tactical Response , Benton County S.W.A.T. ICE, DEA, and others are serving warrants on 5 illegal Marijuana grows in the small town of Cunningham in east Adams County.  Adams County Sheriff's Office says they discovered several plants and produced product being stored at the location.  So far 10 suspects have been arrested.

    >>
    •   