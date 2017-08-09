NKorea calls Trump's threat a 'load of nonsense'Posted: Updated:
Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.>>
Woman mugged, dragged by car in Spokane Valley
A woman is recovering from surgery in a local hospital after she was mugged and dragged by the suspect's car over the weekend. Court documents say 21-year-old Christopher J. Wright (AKA Huntsinger) was arrested for the attack about two hours later. He was in court for the crime on Monday, but bonded out shortly after.>>
Lumber mill fire in Athol
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
2nd Idaho boy dies after brother tried to save him in river
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Isaac Grasser, the 17-year-old north Idaho boy hospitalized after his brother died trying to save him from drowning has also died. Grasser was on life support for three days but died last Friday, according to the GoFundMe page set up for the family and The Bonner County Daily Bee.>>
Unimaginable Heartache: Utah couple loses 5 baby girls in 11 months
KHQ.COM - A Utah couple is using their heartache to help others after losing five baby girls in just 11-months. Jason and Clarissa Osborn always wanted a big family but shortly after their son Carter was born in 2013, Clarissa had to undergo radiation for some brain tumors and the treatment made it impossible for her to conceive children naturally. Using a fertility treatment, the Osborns were overjoyed when they found out they were expecting a baby girl.>>
Someone is stealing flags on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is upset after they found out that someone stole their American flag right off their front porch. Larry Gorton says he noticed it was missing on August 2. “I was shocked and suddenly I became angry,” he says. That’s because he put the flag out there for his daughter, Denise, and all those serving in the US military.>>
VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues Navy pilot after crash off Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued a Navy jet pilot off the Florida Keys. A Coast Guard news release says they received a report Wednesday afternoon that a Navy F-5N jet pilot was in the water 20 miles southeast of Key West and needed assistance. The Coast Guard says a helicopter and airplane were diverted to the area, and the helicopter crew spotted the pilot's emergency smoke signal.>>
PHOTOS: 10 suspects arrested in Adams Co. illegal grow operation
CUNNINGHAM, Wash. - Adams County Sheriff's with assistance from Grant County Sheriff's Office and Tactical Response , Benton County S.W.A.T. ICE, DEA, and others are serving warrants on 5 illegal Marijuana grows in the small town of Cunningham in east Adams County. Adams County Sheriff's Office says they discovered several plants and produced product being stored at the location. So far 10 suspects have been arrested.>>
PHOTOS: It's Not Delivery. It's DiGiorno Pizza spilled on interstate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza. An 18-wheeler containing DiGiorno and Tombstone frozen pizzas scraped a bridge support and sliced open its trailer Wednesday, spilling them across Interstate 30 in front of the Arkansas Department of Transportation office. Agency spokesman Danny Straessle said the bridge had only>>
Shoshone County deputies investigate death of Idaho woman found near wildfire
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area.>>
NKorea calls Trump's threat a 'load of nonsense'
North Korea's military says President Donald Trump's warning of "fire and fury" if it threatens the U.S. is a "load of nonsense." The North is responding to Trump's threat in a statement from its military carried by state-run news agency KCNA.>>
Two Spokane deputies help save crash victim's life
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says two deputies are being credited for saving a juvenile passenger's life after a rollover crash on Interstate 90 last week. On July 30, at about 3:20 in the morning, Spokane deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 near MP 261 in West Spokane County. While en route, deputies learned that one person was trapped in the vehicle and losing blood from his arm.>>
Scientists name prehistoric croc after Lemmy from Motorhead
LONDON (AP) - Scientists have named a prehistoric crocodile described as "one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the earth" after late Motorhead frontman and British heavy metal icon Lemmy Kilmister.>>
Cops: Drunken driver parked at police station to be 'safe'
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) - Police in suburban Philadelphia say a drunken driver pulled into a police station, telling officers he wanted to be in a safe place. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood tells The Philadelphia Inquirer officers saw a car pull into the police station's parking lot around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The station wagon then veered into an exit lane, ran over some grass and motored along a sidewalk before parking in a spot designated for squad cars.>>
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
