Shoshone County deputies investigate death of Idaho woman found near wildfire

Shoshone County deputies say they are investigating after finding a deceased woman in a remote area near Bath Tub Mountain near the St. Joe River.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies received a call that a man was in need of medical attention and extraction in the area. The man, identified as 79-year-old Walter L. Bayes of Emmett, Idaho, was located by firefighters from the Missoula Ranger District when they responded to a wildfire in the area. Firefighters advised deputies that Walter Bayes' wife, Virginia, was missing and believed to be in the area.

Two Bear Air and Life Flight were requested due to the remote access and Mr. Bayes' condition. Mr. Bayes was airlifted to Historic Red Ives Ranger Station by Two Bear Air. He refused medical attention.

After Mr. Bayes was removed from the area of the fire, Missoula fire crews and crews from the St. Joe Ranger District began to search through the remote area while also keeping an eye on the advancing fire, and while Two Bear Air searched from above. Fire crews found Virginia Bayes, but she was dead. Two Bear Air and fire crews coordinated to airlift Virginia Bayes from the area to meet with the Benewah County Medical Examiner.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is still investigating Virginia Bayes' death. Fire crews are still working to contain the Buck Creek Fire in the area, which was about 30 acres in size at last report.