Someone is stealing flags on Spokane's South Hill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Someone is stealing flags on Spokane's South Hill

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A family is upset after they found out that someone stole their American flag right off their front porch.

Larry Gorton says he noticed it was missing on August 2. “I was shocked and suddenly I became angry,” he says.

That’s because he put the flag out there for his daughter, Denise, and all those serving in the US military. She’s currently a corporal in the Marine Corps, and is serving at Camp Pendleton. He and his wife and his entire family are extremely proud of her.

But Larry later found out that his wasn’t the only flag that's been taken. Another neighbor on the South Hill had a similar problem and says it happened to them twice.

“I shared their burden with me. And they were angry too. But I noticed that there are several flags that are still posted around the neighborhood,” he says.

He’s happy to see the other flags because it means a lot to him.

“Our flag is beautiful,” he says. “It's full of our colors, the blue, the red, the white.”

And most importantly, it tells the story of how we got our freedom, he says.

Larry doesn’t know who did this, but says he will be putting up another flag. Just this time, it’ll be higher up and out of reach.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:21:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

  • Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Woman offers warning after dog dies from water toxicity

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-08-09 06:30:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s calm, as the water from the Spokane River hits the banks. On Sunday, Jaimie White and her family were out at the river with their dog, Sasha. Sasha, White says, was having a great time playing fetch and running around. “She's one of those that wants to keep going and not stop,” White said. White says it was getting later in the day when Sasha laid down away from the water.

    >>

  • Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire

    Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:38:30 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday.  A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday.  A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire

    Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:38:30 GMT

    ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday.  A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored. 

    >>

    ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday.  A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored. 

    >>

  • Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:12:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

  • Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:21:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>
    •   