UPDATE: Spokane steps up after American flag stolen from South Hill family

UPDATE: Spokane steps up after American flag stolen from South Hill familyPosted: Updated:
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face
NEW YORK - New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns. Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.>>
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
Safely viewing the solar eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special->>
Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown>>
Hit and run driver slams into a Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A property owner is looking for whoever ran into a house he owns. “It looks like they came up through the yard right here looks like they slammed on their brakes,” he says. Royce Nelson got a wake up call at 4 in the morning. Police told him someone had run a truck into a house that Royce has rented out around 2:30 a.m. “There's the foundation shoved back. Of course compromised the whole integrity of the place>>
A look inside an underground missile chamber
MALSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. - Meet the men who could one day be in charge of pressing the buttons on a nuclear launch. Airmen at Malstrom Air Force Base in Montana play a huge role in our nations defense against global threats. KHQ's Evelyn Shultz takes us inside their underground chamber.>>
UPDATE: Spokane steps up after American flag stolen from South Hill family
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is upset after they found out that someone stole their American flag right off their front porch. Larry Gorton says he noticed it was missing on August 2. “I was shocked and suddenly I became angry,” he says. That’s because he put the flag out there for his daughter, Denise, and all those serving in the US military.>>
Footstool delivered to furniture store with 25 lbs of drugs inside
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia furniture store received an unexpected delivery Thursday. Olympia Police tweeted photos of a footstool that was sent to the store with an estimated 25 lbs. of marijuana hidden inside. Whoops??...West side furniture store gets odd delivery--a footstool sent to them had 25 lbs of marijuana packed in it. pic.twitter.com/cs1ZGJ063T — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) August 10, 2017 Police say they are investigating where the pot may have come from.>>
Family, friends of fallen Marine skydive to celebrate his life
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Last month a marine from Richland was among 16 service members killed in a plane crash. This week, Dietrich Schmieman's family celebrated his life in a unique way- a way they say he would have appreciated. Coming together through tragedy-- Dietrich's Marine Special Ops team, trained skydivers themselves, traveled across the country to Ritzville to remember their friend-- and support his family. This was the second time jumping for Dietrich's dad, Eric....>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
The Latest: Mattis says US wants diplomatic solution for NK
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times EDT): 7:30 p.m. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration is working with its allies on a diplomatic solution to escalating tensions with North Korea. Speaking with reporters in Mountain View, California, Mattis says his responsibility is to have military options but the American effort is focused on diplomacy. He points out the>>
West Nile Virus returns to Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Mosquito Control District #1 (GCMCD#1) reported this week that a mosquito sample collected from a trap west of Moses Lake near the intersection of Dodson Road and I-90 has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). This is the first detection of the virus in Grant County this season and the 11th positive mosquito sample statewide in 2017. During the 2016 season, 51 mosquito samples and one horse>>
National Fire Preparedness Level raised to highest point
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Top federal and state fire managers say the National Fire Preparedness Level will be raised to its highest point Friday afternoon. The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group made the announcement Thursday, saying the jump to Preparedness Level 5 reflects a high degree of wildfire activity and that further assistance from the military and international resources may be considered and requested. The group says wildfire>>
