UPDATE: Spokane steps up after American flag stolen from South Hill family

Update: August 10, 2017

Several people in Spokane reached out asking if they could donate a flag to Larry and his family. He is very grateful to everyone for their support

______________

Previous Coverage: August 9, 2017

A family is upset after they found out that someone stole their American flag right off their front porch.

Larry Gorton says he noticed it was missing on August 2. “I was shocked and suddenly I became angry,” he says.

That’s because he put the flag out there for his daughter, Denise, and all those serving in the US military. She’s currently a corporal in the Marine Corps, and is serving at Camp Pendleton. He and his wife and his entire family are extremely proud of her.

But Larry later found out that his wasn’t the only flag that's been taken. Another neighbor on the South Hill had a similar problem and says it happened to them twice.

“I shared their burden with me. And they were angry too. But I noticed that there are several flags that are still posted around the neighborhood,” he says.

He’s happy to see the other flags because it means a lot to him.

“Our flag is beautiful,” he says. “It's full of our colors, the blue, the red, the white.”

And most importantly, it tells the story of how we got our freedom, he says.

Larry doesn’t know who did this, but says he will be putting up another flag. Just this time, it’ll be higher up and out of reach.