Pullman Subway manager named world's fastest sandwich artist

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
PULLMAN, Wash. -

If you walk into the Pullman Subway managed by Sara Tiegs and order a footlong turkey breast and cheese sandwich with veggies, you could have that sandwich made in under 45 seconds. That's because Sara Tiegs was just named the world's fastest Subway sandwich maker in the world after coming in first place in the restaurant's annual Sub Jammers competition.

Tiegs competed against an elite group of 49 other sandwich makers from seven countries.

“After competing in nine competitions, it is rewarding to have finally won,” Tiegs said, who has been with Subway for 16 years. “I could not have done it without the support of the franchise owners Cam and Jo Brinkman, my amazing staff and the Pullman community.”

Competitors are judged on speed, accuracy and sandwich appearance. All the competitors work to make and bag and footlong turkey breast and cheese sandwich in the fastest time. 

Tiegs placed 5th in 2016 and 12th in 2015. In the 2017 competition, she  took the top spot, taking home a trophy and $3,000 for her speedy sandwich artistry. Her winning time was 44.1 seconds. She edged out Lisa Mulligan of Newberry, Fla., who made her sandwich in 52 seconds, and Denise Lomas of Springdale, Arizona, who came in at 54.7 seconds.

Rounding out the Top 10 fastest Sandwich Artists in the world:

4) Patrick Ryan of Orlando, Fla.; 5) Ismael Montes De Oca Sanchez of Greenwood, Ind.; 6) Jenny Steffens of Menasha, Wis.; 7) Morgan Spang of Appleton, Wis.; 8) Maria Marquez of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada; 9) Emma Brinson of Tucson, Ariz.; and 10) Justin Durning of Edgewater, Fla. 

