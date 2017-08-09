Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud.

Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen. She reported it to police and to her insurance. But recently, she went into her photostream to show her friends some pictures of her new dog.

“As I started to look through my pictures on my iPhoto account I started seeing random people I didn’t know and I was like, 'Where did these come from?'” she says.

There were about 30 photos of strangers mixed in with pictures she took on her phone. She posted some of the photos to Facebook to see if she could get some information, and says people have been helpful.

“I thank the community for the outreach and outpour and the help coming through. I think something might come out of it,” she says.

On Wednesday afternoon, Olson actually received a text from someone saying he had her phone. He told her he got it from someone else at a skate park. That person told him that it was his younger sister’s phone, and that he wouldn’t be able to sign out of the iCloud. In the message, he says he wants to give her back the phone.

This is a reminder that if you’re buying a phone from someone off a website or in person, make sure it isn’t stolen: https://www.cnet.com/how-to/how-to-avoid-buying-a-stolen-iphone-activation-lock/