Family of Bo Kirk unveils memorial bench in Post Falls

by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

A north Idaho man is now forever immortalized at his former place of employment.

Bo Kirk, a Post Falls father who was kidnapped and killed after a road rage incident last October, has a new memorial at Northwest Specialty Hospital Post Falls.

Friends and family gathered at the hospital to unveil the Bo  Kirk Memorial Bench.

This isn't the first way we've seen Bo Kirk's memorialized in Idaho. His sister, Claudia Jackson, has created cards to hand out for people to pay-it-forward and a scholarship fund has been created in his name.

Jackson says this is just another way for people to never forget Bo.

