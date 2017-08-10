Police: Toddler OK after ride down 100-foot-high hill in SUV - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Toddler OK after ride down 100-foot-high hill in SUV

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. -

Pennsylvania police say a 2-year-old boy "was happy as could be" and wasn't injured after he and an SUV rolled down a 100-foot-high hill.

Vandergrift police say the toddler was apparently playing inside the sport utility vehicle as his mother was cleaning it Tuesday and he must have knocked it out of "park."

Police say his mother tried to stop the vehicle as it rolled down the driveway and headed toward the top of the hill but she was slightly run over and dragged in her attempt.

The SUV landed near some railroad tracks, wedged between two trees.

Police Officer Joe Gray says the boy had "no bumps, no bruises, no scrapes" when he was rescued.

He and mom were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

