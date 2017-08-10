Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home

Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake.

Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night. Additional details about the victim was not immediately available Wednesday night

Investigators with the Columbia Basin Investigation Team continue to investigate the incident.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

Other details about this shooting weren't available Wednesday night. We will update this story as we learn more.