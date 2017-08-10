Cash crunch with U.S. Postal Service could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery

Cash crunch with U.S. Postal Service could disrupt day-to-day mail deliveryPosted: Updated:
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
Farmers concerned for sunflower crops along Highway 395
If you’ve driven along Highway 395 recently, chances are you’ve seen the sunflower fields in bloom. But there’s a problem that farmers are facing now. They say people have been trespassing and damaging those crops. Gary Gibson says he understands why people want to take pictures by the sunflowers because they’re beautiful.>>
Cash crunch with U.S. Postal Service could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is warning that it will likely default on up to $6.9 billion in payments for future retiree health benefits for the fifth straight year. It is citing a coming cash crunch that could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery. The post office says it expects cash balances to run low by October.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 9th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, August 9th.>>
Police: Toddler OK after ride down 100-foot-high hill in SUV
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania police say a 2-year-old boy "was happy as could be" and wasn't injured after he and an SUV rolled down a 100-foot-high hill. Vandergrift police say the toddler was apparently playing inside the sport utility vehicle as his mother was cleaning it Tuesday and he must have knocked it out of "park.">>
Family of Bo Kirk unveils memorial bench in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - A north Idaho man is now forever immortalized at his former place of employment. Bo Kirk, a Post Falls father who was kidnapped and killed after a road rage incident last October, has a new memorial at Northwest Specialty Hospital Post Falls. Friends and family gathered at the hospital to unveil the Bo Kirk Memorial Bench.>>
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Two Spokane deputies help save crash victim's life
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says two deputies are being credited for saving a juvenile passenger's life after a rollover crash on Interstate 90 last week. On July 30, at about 3:20 in the morning, Spokane deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on I-90 near MP 261 in West Spokane County. While en route, deputies learned that one person was trapped in the vehicle and losing blood from his arm.>>
