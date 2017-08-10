Cash crunch with U.S. Postal Service could disrupt day-to-day ma - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cash crunch with U.S. Postal Service could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is warning that it will likely default on up to $6.9 billion in payments for future retiree health benefits for the fifth straight year. It is citing a coming cash crunch that could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery.
    
The post office says it expects cash balances to run low by October. Postmaster General Megan Brennan stressed an urgent need for federal regulators to grant the Postal Service wide freedom to increase stamp prices to cover costs. She points to continuing red ink due to declining first-class mail volume and the expensive mandates for retiree benefits.
    
The Postal Service on Thursday reported a quarterly loss of $2.1 billion, compared to a $1.6 billion loss in the same period last year. That came despite double-digit growth in package delivery.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:21:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

  • Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:12:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

  • Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike

    Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-08-10 06:06:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Cash crunch with U.S. Postal Service could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery

    Cash crunch with U.S. Postal Service could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery

    Thursday, August 10 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-08-10 16:35:11 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is warning that it will likely default on up to $6.9 billion in payments for future retiree health benefits for the fifth straight year. It is citing a coming cash crunch that could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery. The post office says it expects cash balances to run low by October.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is warning that it will likely default on up to $6.9 billion in payments for future retiree health benefits for the fifth straight year. It is citing a coming cash crunch that could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery. The post office says it expects cash balances to run low by October.

    >>

  • Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike

    Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-08-10 06:06:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.

    >>

  • Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home

    Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-08-10 06:05:48 GMT

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.

    >>

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.

    >>
    •   