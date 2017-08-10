Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'Posted: Updated:
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
Safely viewing the solar eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special->>
Woman hit and killed by van in downtown Spokane identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who was hit and killed while crossing the street at Third Ave. and Division this week. The Medical Examiner's Office says 50-year-old Patti Jo Hill died from bilateral rib fractures due to the impact to her chest. Mechanical compression of the chest and neck were also listed as contributing factors in her death.>>
The Latest: Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to NKorea
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local): 2:35 p.m. President Donald Trump says that perhaps his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea "wasn't tough enough." Trump is issuing a new warning over the North's development of nuclear weapons. Trump says North Korea "better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble.">>
Krispy Kreme marks eclipse with chocolate glazed doughnuts
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Krispy Kreme is going dark ahead of the solar eclipse set to cast a shadow across part of the U.S. this month. The doughnut chain is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.>>
UPDATE: London Police arrest man they suspect pushed woman in front of bus
LONDON - British police searching for a jogger who knocked a woman into the path of a bus say they have arrested a man. London's Metropolitan Police force says the man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Earlier this week police released surveillance camera footage of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge.>>
Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face
NEW YORK - New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns. Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.>>
Trump declares opioid crisis a 'national emergency'
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is officially declaring the opioid crisis a "national emergency." Trump made the announcement before holding a security briefing Thursday at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. He tells reporters the drug crisis afflicting the nation is a "serious problem the likes of which we have never had" and says he's drawing up documents "to so attest.">>
Cash crunch with U.S. Postal Service could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is warning that it will likely default on up to $6.9 billion in payments for future retiree health benefits for the fifth straight year. It is citing a coming cash crunch that could disrupt day-to-day mail delivery. The post office says it expects cash balances to run low by October.>>
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
Police: Toddler OK after ride down 100-foot-high hill in SUV
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania police say a 2-year-old boy "was happy as could be" and wasn't injured after he and an SUV rolled down a 100-foot-high hill. Vandergrift police say the toddler was apparently playing inside the sport utility vehicle as his mother was cleaning it Tuesday and he must have knocked it out of "park.">>
