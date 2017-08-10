Woman hit and killed by van in downtown Spokane identified - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman hit and killed by van in downtown Spokane identified

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who was hit and killed while crossing the street at Third Ave. and Division this week. 

The Medical Examiner's Office says 50-year-old Patti Jo Hill died from bilateral rib fractures due to the impact to her chest. Mechanical compression of the chest and neck were also listed as contributing factors in her death. 

The man accused of running over and killing Hill told officers at the scene that he knew his van had brake problems, but continued to drive it, according to court documents.  

Witnesses told officers they saw Michael Lucey driving his brown Ford Econoline northbound on Division going about 35 to 40 miles per hour, hit two vehicles waiting at a red light and then run the the same red light at Third Avenue before hitting Hill in the cross walk head-on. Witnesses say they didn't see Lucey apply the brakes until he was about 5 feet into the intersection and after the collision, they saw him get out of the van and run east toward Frankie Doodle's. 

Hill died at the scene and has not yet been officially identified. 

When officers arrived, they found Lucey was being detained by an off-duty deputy. According to court documents, Lucey told officers he knew the van's brakes were not working properly for about two weeks. He said he added brake fluid to the reservoir a couple of days before the collision and continued to drive the van. 

Lucey was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide. He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and bond was set at $25,000. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:21:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

  • Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:12:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

  • Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike

    Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike

    Thursday, August 10 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-08-10 06:06:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Woman hit and killed by van in downtown Spokane identified

    Woman hit and killed by van in downtown Spokane identified

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-08-10 20:29:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who was hit and killed while crossing the street at Third Ave. and Division this week.  The Medical Examiner's Office says 50-year-old Patti Jo Hill died from bilateral rib fractures due to the impact to her chest. Mechanical compression of the chest and neck were also listed as contributing factors in her death.  

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of the woman who was hit and killed while crossing the street at Third Ave. and Division this week.  The Medical Examiner's Office says 50-year-old Patti Jo Hill died from bilateral rib fractures due to the impact to her chest. Mechanical compression of the chest and neck were also listed as contributing factors in her death.  

    >>

  • The Latest: Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to NKorea

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-08-10 20:03:35 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local): 2:35 p.m. President Donald Trump says that perhaps his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea "wasn't tough enough." Trump is issuing a new warning over the North's development of nuclear weapons. Trump says North Korea "better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local): 2:35 p.m. President Donald Trump says that perhaps his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea "wasn't tough enough." Trump is issuing a new warning over the North's development of nuclear weapons. Trump says North Korea "better get their act together or they are going to be in trouble like few nations have ever been in trouble."

    >>

  • Krispy Kreme marks eclipse with chocolate glazed doughnuts

    Krispy Kreme marks eclipse with chocolate glazed doughnuts

    Thursday, August 10 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-08-10 20:00:54 GMT

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Krispy Kreme is going dark ahead of the solar eclipse set to cast a shadow across part of the U.S. this month. The doughnut chain is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.

    >>

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Krispy Kreme is going dark ahead of the solar eclipse set to cast a shadow across part of the U.S. this month. The doughnut chain is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.

    >>
    •   