WATCH: Texas store owners fight off armed robbery suspects

Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
Safely viewing the solar eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special->>
