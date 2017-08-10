WATCH: Texas store owners fight off armed robbery suspects

Security camera video captures the moment a Texas store owner and his son fight off would-be armed robbers.



Arlington Police released video of the July 18th incident this week. It shows the moment two robbers enter the Z-Comm cell phone store and pull guns on store owner Khurrum Monga and his 23-year-old son.



Within seconds one of the robbers jumps over the counter. That's when Monga's son tackles one of the robbers as the other thief looks on, at one point pointing a gun at Monga and his son.



That doesn't stop the two owners, who continue fighting with one of the would-be robbers. Eventually the crook breaks free and runs out of the store without his loaded gun, merchandise or money.



Both robbers got away.



Monga says the store is the only way he can support his family, who moved here 14-years ago from Pakistan and he wasn't about to let the crooks steal from him.



"When my son jumped in I just followed him. If something is going to happen, it's going to happen to both of us," Khurrum said. "We don't want anybody to take easily from both of us. Hit him in the head like this and he fell down."



Police are still looking for the two robbers and advise the public to never confront an armed person.