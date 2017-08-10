Registered sex offender arrested for possessing child pornograph - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Registered sex offender arrested for possessing child pornography

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested 50-year-old James L. Friedrich, who is already a registered sex offender, on right counts of Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct. 

Detectives with the Sexual Assault Unit received a tip Friedrich was engaging in strange behavior and pictures of naked kids were observed on his phone. 

Last week, detectives executed two search warrants, one of Friedrich's phone and the other for his trailer. After reviewing the data, detectives arrested Friedrich on the charges. 

Friedrich is currently being held in the Spokane County Jail on $250,000 bond for Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 1st Degree (8 counts) and  Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 2nd Degree (1 count).  

