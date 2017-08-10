Idaho parcel of lakeside cedar trees sells at timber sale

(AP) - A desirable stand of lakeside cedar trees that Idaho residents rallied around to preserve has sold for about $900,000 during an Idaho Department of Lands timber sale.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Thursday that Coeur d'Alene-based IFG Timber bought the 52-acre (210,000-square-meter) property on Lake Pend Oreille's shoreline.

The state Department of Fish & Game manages the land. It decided to log the parcel because about 40 acres (162,000 square meters) was inaccessible to the public.

In opposition, residents formed a group called Friends of Sunnyside Cedars to voice their concerns. The group argued the sale would create a loss of habitat, endanger the remaining trees and increase fire danger and sedimentation.

State officials, however, say the sale will improve habitat for white-tailed deer, reduce fuel loading and improve conditions for ponderosa pine regeneration.

Information from: Bonner County (Idaho) Daily Bee, http://www.bonnercountydailybee.com

