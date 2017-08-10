Groups move to ban cyanide traps that kill predator animals - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Groups move to ban cyanide traps that kill predator animals

Posted: Updated:
BOISE, Idaho -

(AP) - Environmental groups have started a legal process to ban predator-killing cyanide traps used mostly in the U.S. West after one of the traps sickened a boy in Idaho and killed his dog.

The Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to outlaw the spring-activated devices called M-44s.

The traps look like water sprinkler heads in the ground and spray cyanide when triggered by animals attracted by bait.

The groups say the federal agency should ban the cyanide because it poses a threat to people, pets and non-targeted wildlife.

In March, one of the devices injured a 14-year-old Idaho boy and killed his dog when they encountered it on federally owned land about 500 yards (457 meters) from his home.

The EPA didn't immediately return to a call seeing comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/10/2017 11:37:37 AM (GMT -7:00)

  Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:21:49 GMT

    >>

    >>

  Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:12:30 GMT

    >>

    >>

  Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike

    Thursday, August 10 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-08-10 21:55:56 GMT

    >>

    >>
  Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home

    Thursday, August 10 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-08-11 00:06:24 GMT

    >>

    >>

  The Latest: Mattis says US wants diplomatic solution for NK

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-08-10 23:49:42 GMT

    >>

    >>

  West Nile Virus returns to Grant County

    Thursday, August 10 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-08-10 23:36:39 GMT

    >>

    >>
