Idaho police looking for shooter targeting llamas, livestock

(AP) - Idaho police are looking for a shooter who has been targeting livestock and llamas in southern Idaho.

Llama owner Steve Westphal tells the Times-News that his two favorite llamas were killed in two separate incidents in Twin Falls County. Westphal says he found the first llama dead several weeks ago, and he found a second llama dead on Sunday with an obvious gunshot wound.

A nearby cattleman reported that one of his prize bull and a heifer were also killed earlier this month by an unknown shooter. He suspects the shooter got access to the animals through a railroad track that passes along both men's properties.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Deputy Levi Meyer believes they may be able to apprehend the shooter if they catch them in the act.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com

8/10/2017 11:24:47 AM (GMT -7:00)