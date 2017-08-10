Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) - Police in suburban Philadelphia say a drunken driver pulled into a police station, telling officers he wanted to be in a safe place.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood tells The Philadelphia Inquirer officers saw a car pull into the police station's parking lot around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The station wagon then veered into an exit lane, ran over some grass and motored along a sidewalk before parking in a spot designated for squad cars.

He says an officer ran out of the station and found 44-year-old Sean McCullough, of Havertown, "totally ossified."

Police say he was too drunk to take a field sobriety test and told the officer he came to the station because he wanted to be in a safe place.

McCullough is charged with careless driving and driving under the influence.

No attorney information or home phone listing is available for McCullough.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas highway officials shut down westbound lanes of a cross-country interstate for four hours so crews could pick up pizza.

An 18-wheeler containing DiGiorno and Tombstone frozen pizzas scraped a bridge support and sliced open its trailer Wednesday, spilling them across Interstate 30 in front of the Arkansas Department of Transportation office. Agency spokesman Danny Straessle said the bridge had only cosmetic damage.

I-30 was closed for a time in both directions while crews picked up the DiGiorno and Tombstone brand pies. The highway, which goes around the south side of Little Rock, is part a major link that connects Dallas and points west to Memphis, Tennessee, and points north and east.

There was no word on who missed out on pizza deliveries because of the accident.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.

The "Magic Mike" star stopped by the Sunoco in the town of Statesville on Tuesday night for some coffee and a candy bar. He bantered with the cashier and later danced with her to the tune of Nas' "If I Ruled The World." Tatum joked with some puzzled customers that he was the store manager. He took time to snap a photo with a fan.

The episode was streamed to Tatum's fans via Facebook Live .

Tatum is promoting his upcoming film, "Logan Lucky," which centers on a heist at a North Carolina NASCAR race.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Cardinals are looking for their rally cat.

The feisty feline became an internet sensation Wednesday night, sprinting onto the field at Busch Stadium with the bases loaded for the Cardinals with two outs in the sixth inning. The cat emerged from near the visitors' dugout on the third-base side and raced into the outfield, the fur on its tail standing on end. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain stood, smiling, with a hand on his hip as the cat sprinted past him.

Kansas City was leading 5-4 at the time and play was delayed for a couple minutes while the grounds crew collected the cat. On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. The cat was instantly dubbed #RallyCat on Twitter, and St. Louis went on to win - its fifth victory in a row.

The Cardinals said Thursday that a fan grabbed the cat after its grounds crew employee put the animal down to receive treatment for scratches and bites. The Cardinals said the fan claimed the cat was hers and abruptly left with the animal after answering some questions from security.

The Cardinals said the team hopes to find the cat to make sure it is properly cared for, and they are developing a stray animal protocol to ensure the safety of grounds crew members in the future.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BANGKOK (AP) -- A 91-year old woman in Thailand has earned a college degree after spending more than 10 years studying for it and has received her diploma from the country's king.

Public television broadcaster Thai PBS says Kimlan Jinakul was granted the Bachelor of Arts degree in human and family development Wednesday at the government-run Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University just outside Bangkok.

"If we do not study, do not read, do not know, then we won't be able to speak and make sense," she said.

Her diploma was handed to her by King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, who took the throne last year. Diplomas at Thailand's public universities are traditionally handed out by members of the royal family.

"I am happy and honored that the king has graciously shown such limitless mercy," Kimlan said, using a phrase meant to show utmost respect to Thai royalty.

Kimlan traveled with her family from their home in Phayao province, 725 kilometers (450 miles) north of Bangkok, to attend the graduation ceremony.

"Sometimes she felt weary because of her body," Kimlan's son, Mongkol Jinakul, told Thai PBS. "But we as her children tried to cheer her on and mom studied until the end and it was a success."

The Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, which has courses catering for the elderly, this year had 199 students who are over 60 years old. It offers part-time and remote learning.

"For the elderly, we focus on practicality rather than the academic aspect," professor Panumas Kadngaongam, acting dean of the university, said. "So the subject can be studied and put to use immediately."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Police in West Texas say a robbery suspect is in custody after he was caught snoozing at the scene.

An Abilene police statement says 20-year-old Kanyoni Sedekiya was armed with a gun at his apartment complex early Friday when he argued with his roommate, whom he bound as he demanded money.

Authorities say Sedekiya then fell asleep.

The roommate managed to get free around 4 a.m., slip to a neighbor's apartment and summon police as Sedekiya was sleeping. Sedekiya surrendered without incident.

Taylor County jail records show the Abilene man was being held Sunday on an aggravated robbery charge, with bond set at $60,000. Jail records do not list a defense attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Krispy Kreme is going dark ahead of the solar eclipse set to cast a shadow across part of the U.S. this month.

The doughnut chain is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the Aug. 21 eclipse, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company says in a news release that the eclipse is "a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S." and that its chocolate doughnuts will "have the same effect."

The doughnuts will be available in participating stores on Aug. 21 as well as during limited hours on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - The University of Georgia has nixed a professor's policy that allowed students to grade themselves.

Media outlets report that University officials on Tuesday forced Terry College of Business professor Rick Watson to remove his "stress reduction policy" from the syllabus on his webpage. The policy would have allowed students to grade themselves and drop out of group work if they became too stressed. It also allowed for all tests and exams to be open book.

First published on the website Campus Reform , Watson's stress reduction policy went viral and led to complaints about students not being prepared for the real world.

College of Business Dean Benjamin Ayers said in a statement that the policy won't be allowed and called it "ill-advised."

Watson has taught at UGA since 1989.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

"Only in Florida."

That is what a Florida man said after he found a 6-foot-long boa constrictor that had been living unnoticed in his attic.

Bob van der Herchen told FOX13 that he saw a portion of the snake in the ceiling.

"I see it," van der Herchen said. "And I could only see about this much of it," he said while using his hands to make a small circle.

Mark Lampart, a snake trapper, arrived at the home and after some wrangling, removed the 6-foot boa constrictor from the attic.

"The snake got over the PVC pipe and was not moving," van der Herchen said.

While digging for the snake, a large piece of the reptile's skin was discovered.

"When he pulled that snake skin out, I said, 'That's a sign he must have been there for quite a while,'" van der Herchen recalled.

After more than two hours later, the snake was captured.

"I'm glad we could get it. It was very difficult," Lampart said.

The homeowner said he believed the boa constrictor slid into the attic from an overgrown tree branch hanging near the home.

"I thought it was bigger than 6 feet," van der Herchen said. "And when I was trying to take a picture of it, the snake went, 'hiss'."

The snake was not harmed in any way and Lampert said he hoped to find the reptile a home.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into - and cleaned.

Arlington County Police say in a crime report that shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, a man returned to his Arlington apartment after a trip. He called police when he noticed that his apartment appeared to have been cleaned and some items had been moved around. Nothing was missing.

WRC-TV reports the man told police he doesn't employ a maid. Police say the mystery cleaner unlawfully entered the apartment.