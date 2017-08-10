PHOTOS: Tractor trailer carrying beer overturns on Alabama highway

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special-