Fallen firefighter honored in Southern California

died fighting a wildfire in western Montana. (AP) - A memorial service has been held in California for a firefighter whoin western Montana.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brent Witham of Mentone was killed by a falling tree on Aug. 2.

On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service firefighter was honored at a public ceremony in San Bernardino attended by family, friends, colleagues and firefighters from other agencies.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says a eulogy for Witham recalled him as a prankster who wrote funny songs about being a member of the Vista Grande Hotshots fire crew. says a eulogy for Witham recalled him as a prankster who wrote funny songs about being a member of the Vista Grande Hotshots fire crew.

Bagpipers played "Amazing Grace" and Forest Service Chief Thomas Tidwell gave Witham posthumous thanks for his service.

San Bernardino County's fire chief and sheriff also attended.

Witham's grandfather also was a Hotshot. His father is a retired San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/10/2017 12:44:49 PM (GMT -7:00)