National Fire Preparedness Level raised to highest point

Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
Safely viewing the solar eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special->>
Fire crews converge to extinguish Athol lumber mill fire
ATHOL, Idaho - A fire broke out at Merritt Brothers Lumber Company in Athol on Wednesday. A thick black plume of smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday morning, but it soon diminished as crews got the fire under control. We're told the fire burned in the planner building, which is right next to the storage building were all the finished wood is stored.>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
The Latest: Mattis says US wants diplomatic solution for NK
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times EDT): 7:30 p.m. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the Trump administration is working with its allies on a diplomatic solution to escalating tensions with North Korea. Speaking with reporters in Mountain View, California, Mattis says his responsibility is to have military options but the American effort is focused on diplomacy. He points out the>>
West Nile Virus returns to Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Mosquito Control District #1 (GCMCD#1) reported this week that a mosquito sample collected from a trap west of Moses Lake near the intersection of Dodson Road and I-90 has tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). This is the first detection of the virus in Grant County this season and the 11th positive mosquito sample statewide in 2017. During the 2016 season, 51 mosquito samples and one horse>>
National Fire Preparedness Level raised to highest point
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Top federal and state fire managers say the National Fire Preparedness Level will be raised to its highest point Friday afternoon. The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group made the announcement Thursday, saying the jump to Preparedness Level 5 reflects a high degree of wildfire activity and that further assistance from the military and international resources may be considered and requested. The group says wildfire>>
Fallen firefighter honored in Southern California
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - A memorial service has been held in California for a firefighter who died fighting a wildfire in western Montana. Twenty-nine-year-old Brent Witham of Mentone was killed by a falling tree on Aug. 2. On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service firefighter was honored at a public ceremony in San Bernardino attended by family, friends, colleagues and firefighters from other agencies. The Riverside Press->>
PHOTOS: Tractor trailer carrying beer overturns on Alabama highway
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - (NBC) An 18-wheeler truck spilled an entire load of beer all over the road in Jackson County, Alabama Thursday. Officials say it was carrying Anheuser-Busch products when it overturned on State Highway 40 near Huntsville. They say dozens of kegs, bottles, and cans spilled after the 18-wheeler was ripped in half. The busy highway was shut down as crews worked to clean the scene. The truck driver was taken to>>
Woman faces state, federal charges plane child-porn case
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state woman is now facing state charges, as well as federal, in what authorities describe as a child pornography conspiracy revealed by an alert airplane passenger. Investigators say Gail Lynn Burnworth, of Tacoma, was writing sexually explicit text messages with Michael Kellar as he was on a flight from Seattle to San Jose, California, July 31. Authorities say Kellar was using a large font on his>>
Wyoming man to be sentenced in murders on Crow reservation
BILILNGS, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to send a Wyoming man to prison for life after he pleaded guilty to killing a couple and wounding their daughter when the family stopped to help him on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation. Twenty-year-old Jesus Deniz Mendoza is due to be sentenced in U.S. District Court in Billings on Thursday in the July 2015 roadside shootings of Jason and Tana Shane near the town of Pryor.>>
Montana health officials recommend evacuations due to wildfire smoke
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Health officials in western Montana are strongly recommending residents of Seeley Lake leave town due to hazardous smoke from area wildfires. The Missoula City-County Health Department says children, older adults, pregnant women and people with lung or heart disease could face serious health effects including reduced lung function, heart attack and stroke. The department notes Seeley Lake has one health clinic, and it is closed on weekends.>>
Idaho police looking for shooter targeting llamas, livestock
CURRY, Idaho (AP) - Idaho police are looking for a shooter who has been targeting livestock and llamas in southern Idaho. Llama owner Steve Westphal tells the Times-News that his two favorite llamas were killed in two separate incidents in Twin Falls County. Westphal says he found the first llama dead several weeks ago, and he found a second llama dead on Sunday with an obvious gunshot wound. A nearby cattleman reported that one>>
